Looking for a change from the regular pumpkin patch visit or something more engaging for older youth?
Then pick up an extra pumpkin or two at to slingshot into Fontana Lake. Bring them to Fontana Park on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 1883 125th St., Hazleton.
Buchanan County Conservation has a large slingshot in place to propel your pumpkins over the lake – hit one of the floating targets and win a bag of candy or other prize.
Compete against family members for bragging rights of “best pumpkin plunger.”
All pumpkins – whole or in pieces – must be retrieved from the lake, however.
Arrive any time between 1 and 3 p.m., but understand Conservation has just one slingshot, and participants may need to wait their turn — while social distancing. Hand sanitizer will be provided and required for all to use before operating both the slingshot and canoes and kayaks used for retrieving pumpkins.
Following the gourd’s splashdown in the water, competitors will get to paddle out to retrieve it and repeat if desired.
This year with the COVID-19 pandemic, Conservation will likely send just one or two people out at a time after the pumpkins, naturalist Sondra Cabell said, citing social distancing guidelines.
Enough life jackets will be provided.
“They’re welcome to bring their own,” Cabell added.
“Pie sized” pumpkins — those less than eight inches — will fling farthest, Cabell said. Try out different shapes and types of pumpkins or small gourds for preference.
The pumpkins do tend to float, Cabell said, adding, “We have only had one pumpkin actually break apart,” in the first such contest, last year.
Whole pumpkins can still be used for pie. “They just need to be washed,” she said.
Competitors, before they arrive, may draw a plunging face on the pumpkin if desired.