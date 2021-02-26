MILLVILLE — Two men escaped injury when their small plane crashed Wednesday afternoon in Clayton County.
The pilot, Joseph Bolton, 44, of Peosta, and a passenger, Eric Harbaugh, 43, of Russell, Kansas, received minor injuries but did not require medical attention, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office received the report at 7:59 a.m. on Thursday of the airplane crash at the intersection of Pumpkin Ridge Road and Omega Road southeast of Millville. Investigators determined that at about 4 p.m. Wednesday the 1963 single-engine Cessna made an emergency landing on Omega Road, traveled south through the intersection of Pumpkin Ridge Road where it struck a snow bank and flipped over, coming to rest in a field.
The crash has been reported to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA and the Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the cause of the crash.
Prior to this crash, the most recent recorded in the area was of a single-engine experimental homebuilt plane at the Independence airport on June 23, 2020. The 54-year-old pilot who was practicing with the plane was not injured, according to National Transportation Safety Board records.
The last time a plane crashed in Clayton County was on June 20, 2019, when a 62-year-old pilot walked away from a crash landing a 1966 Cessna at the Elkader airport. He landed in a rough wooded area 150 feet from the end of a runway, according to NTSB records.