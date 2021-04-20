WAVERLY — Oelwein sophomore Emma Smock finished two strokes behind the leader on Friday at the Northeast Iowa Conference girls golf meet at Waverly Municipal Golf Course.
Waverly-Shell Rock freshman Brenna Bodensteiner placed first in the meet with Oelwein and Crestwood. She shot a 93 over 18 holes. Smock finished with a 95.
The Go-Hawks won the meet with a team score of 396, followed by Crestwood with a 414 and Oelwein with a 475.
Oelwein junior Madeline McShane placed sixth with a 102, followed by freshman Selah Hadley (15th) with a 135, sophomore Hanna Wion (16th) with a 143 and sophomore Amera Schoultz (17th) with a 144.
The Huskies are 0-5 overall so far this season and 0-2 in the conference.
Monday’s match in Waukon was postponed.
UP NEXT: The Huskies are scheduled to take on Independence and Waverly-Shell Rock at 3 p.m., Tuesday, April 27, at the Waverly Municipal Golf Course.