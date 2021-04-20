Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

WAVERLY — Oelwein sophomore Emma Smock finished two strokes behind the leader on Friday at the Northeast Iowa Conference girls golf meet at Waverly Municipal Golf Course.

Waverly-Shell Rock freshman Brenna Bodensteiner placed first in the meet with Oelwein and Crestwood. She shot a 93 over 18 holes. Smock finished with a 95.

The Go-Hawks won the meet with a team score of 396, followed by Crestwood with a 414 and Oelwein with a 475.

Oelwein junior Madeline McShane placed sixth with a 102, followed by freshman Selah Hadley (15th) with a 135, sophomore Hanna Wion (16th) with a 143 and sophomore Amera Schoultz (17th) with a 144.

The Huskies are 0-5 overall so far this season and 0-2 in the conference.

Monday’s match in Waukon was postponed.

UP NEXT: The Huskies are scheduled to take on Independence and Waverly-Shell Rock at 3 p.m., Tuesday, April 27, at the Waverly Municipal Golf Course.

Tags

Trending Food Videos