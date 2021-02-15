Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

FAYETTE — Upper Iowa men’s basketball won its seventh-straight game of the season over the weekend. The Peacocks won 94-87 at home over Minnesota State University-Mankato.

UIU’s Joe Smoldt led all scorers with 29 points which matched his career-best. Smoldt also had a career-performance at the free throw line making 17-for-18 (94.4%) of his attempts. With the win, UIU improves to 9-5 overall, 7-3 in the NSIC while MSU falls to 8-6 on the year and 7-5 in conference play.

UP NEXT: Upper Iowa will take the short trip North to Winona, Minn. for the final series of the regular season on Feb. 19-20.

Tags

Trending Food Videos