When life hands you lemons, make lemonade. When Mother Nature brings you 4 or 5 inches of wet snow and mild temperatures, make snow people.
That’s what a couple of families and friends set out to do Friday morning, with a specific purpose in mind.
Niki Jones put the word out on Facebook early Friday after it was announced school was canceled for the day. She asked if parents had kids that wanted to play in the snow. She organized a group to build snowmen outside residents’ windows at a local care center to help put a smile on the residents’ faces.
Parents and kids dressed in their snow gear showed up at Grandview Health Care armed with hats, mittens and a container of charcoal briquettes and set to work constructing snow people large and small. The wet snow packed together quickly, and it didn’t take long for the crew to create a small village, much to the delight of residents who watched and giggled from the windows.
“We were so happy that staff members could help coordinate this activity,” said Grandview Director of Nursing Jennifer Pattison. “The residents really enjoyed it.”
Visiting has been on hold for local care facilities for many months and the limited personal contact has made for some long days for residents.
“Seeing the children was especially welcoming. That is something we have not been able to have due to Covid-19. The residents were used to having kids come in regularly to read, do crafts, visit. They really miss that,” Pattison said.
Niki, who has worked in the dietary department at Grandview for about eight years, knew the impact the simple snowman build would have for residents.
“It’s been tough for all of us, but especially the residents. I thought it would be something fun for the kids and residents would get a big kick out of it,” Jones said, and she was right.
“This was such a nice surprise for residents. And it was great that the kids went to both the west and east windows so everyone could enjoy the views,” Pattison said.
When school was officially called off Friday, Oelwein High School Principal Tim Hadley noted it on Facebook — “Just be a kid. Your assignment is to get out and do something great for someone today! Shovel a walk, make someone soup, anything that makes someone’s day!”
They took his advice. That was one assignment that needed no prodding to complete.