The Red for Jed Fun Day Ride with the Trail Blaz-zers Snowmobile Club will be Saturday Feb. 6. Participants should arrive at 9 a.m. at the Oran Fire Department for a 9:30 a.m. departure and 6:30 p.m. conclusion.
The Oran Fire Department has asked, DO NOT park or drive across the concrete driveway with snowmobiles.
Participants will make a loop with stops at Fairbank Fire Station, the Cemetery, Kuennen’s of Power, the Warming Bin, and Westgate Fire Department with the last stop back at the Oran Fire Department for supper and fellowship. Snacks available.
Attendees may respond on the Facebook Trail Bla-zers event page. No charge listed.