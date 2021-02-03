...Snow, Wind, Impacts To Travel Thursday and Thursday Night...
.A wintry mix or rain will slide across the area late tonight,
transitioning to snow by early morning. The snow will quickly push
east northeast through the day, gradually exiting across the
northern Great Lakes by late evening.
A few inches of snow are expected, with the higher amounts across
Wisconsin. The bulk will fall during the day Thursday. In
addition, a light icing cannot be ruled out for the Thursday morning
commute thanks to that wintry mix.
In addition, winds will be on the increase Thursday afternoon,
staying strong and gusty through Thursday night. Gusts from 30 to
40 mph are anticipated. Areas of blowing and drifting snow will
result. A short period of ground blizzard conditions are possible
across the wind prone, open areas of southeast Minnesota and
northeast Iowa, with this threat centered on the afternoon to
early evening hours.
Travel could become dangerous in some areas later Thursday
afternoon into the overnight.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM THURSDAY TO
MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph. Drifting and blowing snow.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will
impact the morning and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&