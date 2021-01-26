Snowstorm dumps seven inches across area

“It’s Iowa, this one wasn’t too bad,” Vic Kane said, talking about the 6-7 inches of new snow the city got hammered with overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.
The city utility superintendent sounded a little short on sleep as he talked about the storm and how they gauge when it’s time to start clearing streets.
“With this snowfall amount we went out early to open up roads and then went back over them later when the snow was ending and did some sanding, too,” Kane said. “It wouldn’t have done any good to put sand down the first time over, since it was still snowing pretty heavily then. The sand would just have been plowed to the side later.”
Kane said the storm seemed to stall for a while over the area, with strong northeast winds making more drifts. Mountains of snow can be seen piled up in parking lots, but Kane says they can wait, there is more clearing to be done first.
The city has about 60 miles of streets, plus alleys running through nearly every block. Street crews spent most of Tuesday clearing the streets and alleys. Starting around 12 a.m. Wednesday, a bobcat and grader team will push all the downtown snow into windrows. Kane says they get about a two-hour head start and then the blower and dump trucks come on at 2 a.m. and move the snow out. He says they are usually done with the cleanup by 6 or 7 a.m.
City employees will start picking up the piles of snow in the parking lots, etc., during the work week and hauling it away. He said for the most part everyone has done their part keeping vehicles off the streets during the snow emergency, which greatly helps the plows do their job.
Area snowfall totals seemed to taper off to the north, although school was called off Tuesday at Oelwein, West Central and Starmont. Danny Murphy of Stanley, weather spotter for the National Weather Service at LaCrosse recorded 9 inches of new snowfall at Stanley. Other snow amounts around the area in inches were 6 at Wadena, 7 at Volga, 5 at Fayette, 4 at West Union, 7.2 at Elkader, 2 at Decorah.
The sprawling snowstorm stretched from Nebraska and Kansas across much of Iowa, northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, continuing east across the Great Lakes, northern Pennsylvania and New York.
Another storm system is expected to bring snowfall to the area over the weekend, but it is too early to know the extent of this one.