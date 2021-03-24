OELWEIN — Springtime in Iowa is a welcome relief to most from the cold and snow of winter. While everything is thawing and greening up, frost is also pushing out of the ground.
The city’s Street Department has had to close some roads in town due to frost softening them in some areas.
The following streets are currently closed to traffic to help prevent further damage to the road surface: the 300 block of Eighth Street Northeast, and Fourth Avenue Northeast from Sixth to Ninth Streets.
There are two areas that have been reduced to one lane traffic only — 400 block of Ninth Street Northeast, and the 700 block of Second Street Northwest.
In addition, Fayette County has closed a portion of Sixth Street Northeast from Eighth Avenue Northeast going east approximately 1,500 feet, to prevent extensive damage to the road surface.
City Utility Superintendent Vic Kane doesn’t know how long the closed roads will be inconveniencing residents.
“It just depends on when the roads stop seeping water and dry out some. The frost is pretty much out, but ground water is coming out combined with the recent rain,” he said.
Kane reminds residents if they see a street area of concern to call and report it to 319-283-1197.