AREA SOFTBALL ROUNDUP

WEST UNION — North Fayette Valley exploded for four runs in the third inning of a scoreless game Tuesday on the way to a 5-4 win over non-conference visitor Waukon.

With their fourth consecutive win, the TigerHawks improved to 7-9 overall as the Indians fell to 6-11.

NFV added an insurance run in the sixth inning, which turned out to be the game-winner. Waukon had drawn within two runs by then, and in the seventh they added two more.

UP NEXT: NFV hosts a doubleheader with Upper Iowa Conference rival West Central (1-10) on Wednesday beginning at 5:30 p.m. On Friday, the Tigerhawks travel to West Delaware for a tournament. Their first game is at 10:45 a.m. against Maquoketa Valley (5-12).

