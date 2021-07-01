DUNKERTON — An 11-run third inning propelled Oelwein softball to a 15-3 non-conference win Wednesday against Dunkerton.
The win also gave the Huskies their highest win total since 2012.
Senior pitcher Kennedy Lape struck out 10 Raiders in five innings for Oelwein (11-11). Dunkerton (2-16) managed five hits.
Dunkerton managed to score one run in the second and two in the fourth.
The contest ended early, however, when Oelwein added added four more runs in the top of the fifth.
Sophomore first baseman Emma Smock knocked in three runs on two hits and scored three herself.
Freshman Marie Rael also scored three times as a courtesy runner. She led the Huskies with three stolen bases.
Lape had three singles and two RBI.
Senior third baseman Karlie Wegner hit a double and scored one RBI.
Sophomore center fielder Zoey Risner, freshman right fielder Natalie Crandall, and freshman courtesy runner Alexa Berryman each scored twice.
Freshman pinch runner Bailee Craun and junior left fielder Jillian Prouty each scored once.
Risner, Wegner, Crandall and senior designated hitter Nicole Lenz, each had one RBI. Nine of Oelwein’s runs were earned.
Lape struck out 10 in a five-inning completye game. She allowed five hits and walked three.
Wednesday’s run total was Oelwein’s highest since its 16-8 home victory June 9 over New Hampton. The Huskies last won 11 games in 2012, when they finished 11-27.
In last year’s truncated season, which was also head coach Bob Lape’s first with the team, they finished 6-7.