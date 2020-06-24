Huskies made some stellar plays Tuesday night.
Naomi Goede from her second base post ran down a grounder behind first, flipping the ball a few yards for the force out.
Starting pitcher Kennedy Lape crashed face first into the dirt in front of home plate to catch a pop-up bunt. She also struck out 13 New Hampton batters.
Mistakes were also made.
Base running errors scuttled scoring opportunities for the Huskies, once with bases loaded in the first inning. New Hampton pitcher Keirsten Tenge picked off the runner on third. Then in the second with runners at the corners, the umpire called a third out for violation of the rule that runners can’t leave base until a pitcher releases the ball.
In the end, New Hampton came away with a 5-0 win over Northeast Iowa Conference rival Oelwein in their first match up of the season. They will meet again on July 3 in New Hampton’s Mikkelson Park. Both squads now have 2-1 records.
“It’s not like we played real poorly ... we made some plays. We’re getting better, it’s obvious to see we’re getting better,” said head coach Bob Lape.
His young team needs to be more aggressive, he said.
“We’re still a little tentative yet, because we may not know exactly what we’re doing or just lacking some confidence,” he said.
“As I said before, we’re going to keep working to learn how to play the game properly, keep working on the fundamentals. As I told the team you can’t win a game if you don’t score runs.”
New Hampton scored three of its runs in the last inning. junior Kennedy Lape frustrated New Hampton’s batters, striking out 11 through the first six innings, and giving up only one earned run on a soft single into left field in the fifth. New Hampton had scored it’s first run on a pass ball with two outs in the second inning.
Lape went all seven innings for the Huskies, allowing only four hits while giving up three walks and hitting one batter. It just grazed her. Lape was tagged with three earned and two unearned runs. New Hampton stole bases with impunity, collecting nine total, making the most of their base runners.
Oelwein managed one stolen base.
At the plate, Oelwein got five hits, all singles, from Lape, Karlie Wegner, Zoey Risner, Madison Kunkle and Libby Gearheart.
Up next
The Huskies traveled to Crestwood Wednesday night. Find results at OelweinDailyRegister.com. They will travel to Decorah on Thursday for a roughly 7 p.m. start.
OTHER GAMESS-F/Tripoli 2, Grundy Center 1
GRUNDY CENTER — The Cougars won their third game in a row Tuesday night in a contest that was scoreless until the sixth inning. Sumner-Fredericksburg freshman shortstop Alivia Lange scored senior second baseman Tiffany Beyer with a triple. Then junior third baseman sacrificed to score Lange. Cougars senior pitcher Kaylyn Hoth got the win by going all seven innings while giving up four hits and one earned run. She struck out two batters and walked one.
Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli (3-1) hosted Kee Wednesday evening. Go to OelweinDailyRegister.com for results. They then travel to Aplington-Parkersburg on Thursday for a 5 p.m. start.
Edgewood-Colesburg 4, Starmont 3
E-C 14, Starmont 9
Starmont’s three-run performance in game 1 of a Tuesday night doubleheader at Edgewood-Colesburg was their best offensive output so far this season. The Stars followed that up by scoring nine runs in the second game. Edgewood-Colesburg, however, took both games, improving to 5-2 overall, while Starmont is 0-4. The Stars will be home against Wapsie Valley on Friday, with varsity starting at roughly 7 p.m.
Jesup 12, Belle Plaine 0
JESUP — J-Hawks sophomore Alexis Larson had a four-RBI night while scoring two runs on her own. She had two hits, a double and a home run, in Jesup’s 12-0, four-inning home victory Tuesday night. Senior Zoe Miller pitched four scoreless innings while striking out four.
WV vs. Alburnett
FAIRBANK — The Warriors home game against Alburnett Tuesday night was canceled because of inclement weather. Wapsie Valley (2-1) traveled to Aplington-Parkersburg (1-3) Wednesday night. Find results at OelweinDailyRegister.com. They then will travel to Starmont on Friday. The varsity game starts at roughly 7 p.m.
Clayton Ridge 10, NFV 5
Clayton Ridge 15, NFV 12
WEST UNION — The TigerHawks fell behind 9-1 after three innings in the first game of Tuesday night’s home doubleheader against Clayton Ridge. That proved insurmountable. In the second game, North Fayette Valley grabbed a 2-1 lead in the first inning, but gave up the lead in the third, never to get it back despite their best single-game scoring performance of the season so far, 12 runs.
The TigerHawks fell to 3-3 while Clayton Ridge improved to 2-5.
North Fayette Valley traveled to South Winneshiek on Wednesday. See OelweinDailyRegister.com for results. They will then travel to Sumner on Friday. Junior varsity will begin at 3:30 p.m. with varsity at 5:15 p.m.