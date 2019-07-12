Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

ARLINGTON -- With its third posteason victory, the Starmont High School softball team has earned the right to face the state's No. 3-ranked Class 1A team, Clarksville. The Indians (30-1) will host the Stars (17-21) at 7 p.m. Monday, July 15.

Starmont on Friday defeated the Edgewood-Colesburg Vikings, 5-4, in Arlington, to advance to the Region 7 championship game.

After falling behind 4-0, the Stars rallied for five runs tn the bottom of the third inning.

Edgewood-Colesburg0220000 -4
Starmont0050000- 5

