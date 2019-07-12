ARLINGTON -- With its third posteason victory, the Starmont High School softball team has earned the right to face the state's No. 3-ranked Class 1A team, Clarksville. The Indians (30-1) will host the Stars (17-21) at 7 p.m. Monday, July 15.
Starmont on Friday defeated the Edgewood-Colesburg Vikings, 5-4, in Arlington, to advance to the Region 7 championship game.
After falling behind 4-0, the Stars rallied for five runs tn the bottom of the third inning.
|Edgewood-Colesburg
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|Starmont
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- 5