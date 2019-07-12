ARLINGTON -- Starmont on Friday defeated the Edgewood-Colesburg, 5-4, in Arlington, to advance to the Region 7 championship game. The Vikings entered the Class 1A Region 7 third-round game with a 25-14 overall record.
With their third posteason victory, the Starmont High School softball team has earned the right to face the state's No. 3-ranked Class 1A team, Clarksville. The Indians (30-1) will host the Stars (17-21) at 7 p.m., Monday, July 15.
After falling behind 4-0, the Stars rallied for five runs tn the bottom of the third inning.
Starmont senior Hayley Goedken for the third time during these regional playoffs pitched a complete game. In seven innings, she gave up four earned runs on six hits while striking out four and walking no one.
Starmont freshmen Regan Parkin and Emily Schumacher mirrored each other's performance at the plate going went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Parkin pushed across two RBIs to Shumacher's one.
Goedken and fellow senior Regan Jannsen each went 1-for 3 with a run scored.
Senior Isabel Johanns had the Stars' only other hit.
|Edgewood-Colesburg
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|Starmont
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- 5