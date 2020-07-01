SUMNER — Senior Sammi Kane and sophomore Ellie Neil each hit doubles for Wapsie Valley Tuesday night in the Warrior’s 6-2 road win over Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli.
The win came at the end of four consecutive road games and on the heels of a one-run loss on Monday to Hudson. The Pirates won 10-9. Wapsie Valley had won four games in a row prior to Hudson.
On Tuesday, Kane led the Warriors with two of the team’s nine hits while Neil led with two runs batted in.
Neil also recorded the win by pitching 3 1/2 innings and striking out three batters, hitting one and giving up two earned runs on three hits.
Senior Kaci Beesecker pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits and walking three.
The loss was the second in a row for the Cougars. Denver defeated the visiting Cougars 5-4 on Monday. On Friday, they beat North Fayette Valley 12-0.
For the Cougars on Tuesday, sophomore Morgan Brant hit a double and a home run.
Senior Kaylyn Hoth pitched six innings, giving up six runs, only one of which was earned. She struck out three against one walk and one hit batter. Junior Chantelle Nuss struck out one in her one scoreless inning of work.
The Cougars committed five fielding errors. The Warriors had four.
The win lifted Wapsie Valley’s overall record fro 5-2 and dropped the Cougars to 5-4.
UP NEXT
Sumner-Fredericksburg was scheduled to hose Union Community on Wednesday. Their next action is Thursday at home against Newman Catholic (11-1) out of Mason City. Game time is 5:30 p.m.
Wapsie Valley’s next action is at home Thursday against Janesville (7-4) at 6 p.m. followed by another home game on Friday, this time against Jesup (6-2) at 5:30 p.m.