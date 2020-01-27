TRIPOLI — Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Bremer and Chickasaw counties are co-hosting a soil fertility workshop on Tuesday, Feb.18, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a focus on interpreting soil test results to make more informed fertilizer decisions for both row crops and forage crops. This workshop will be led by Terry Basol, ISU extension field agronomist in northeast Iowa.
“With lower commodity prices, many farmers are looking to trim costs,” said Basol. “For fertilizer, don’t simply trim costs, but rather selectively maximize economic returns to fertilizer expense by understanding how to interpret soil test results and how to use the results to make fertilizer recommendations.”
The cost to attend is $40 per person and covers lunch and workshop materials.
To pre-register by Friday, Feb. 14, or for additional information contact either the Bremer County Extension Office by calling 319-882-4275 or emailing tcurley@iastate.edu. Space is limited to the first 30 registrants.
Even if you already have soil testing and recommendations hired out to an agri-business, you can still gain a very good understanding of how recommendations are made, and this workshop will help you to decide where it makes the most sense to reduce fertilizer costs while improving farm income.
Topics to be covered during the workshop include the importance of soil testing and interpreting soil test results, calculating nutrient removal rates, and understanding the odds of getting a return on a fertilizer investment. Other topics include a review of the fall 2019 end of season corn stalk nitrate samples taken throughout Bremer County by Ron Lenth, Bremer County Extension. Theo Gunther with the Iowa Soybean Association will also cover area opportunities for on-farm research trials.
Participants are invited to bring along a copy of their soil test results.