POSTVILLE — A Solon man whose pickup a Clayton County Sheriff’s deputies found in a ditch allegedly attacked deputies later when he was brought him to a hospital for medical attention.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, at 9:56 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, deputies responded to a vehicle in the ditch on Apple Road and found Benjamin Harrison, 43, of Solon, who showed signs of impairment.
He was laying down in the front seat of his still-running pickup and the deputy had difficulty getting Harrison’s attention, according to a deputy’s affidavit. When Harrison did respond, the deputy had a difficult time understanding him because of his mumbled and slurred speech.
The deputy said he smelled a strong odor of alcohol in the cab and later found two empty vodka bottles inside.
Two deputies helped Harrison walk toward one of the squad cars, and he was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail.
Then around midnight deputies escorted him inside an Elkader hospital for medical attention. He was restrained with wrist and ankle restraints because he had been aggressive toward officers at the crash scene, a deputy’s affidavit said.
Despite the restraints, Harrison “began trying to assault several officers by biting, kicking, and hitting at us several times,” the deputy said. “The defendant also attempted several times to grab officers fingers in an attempt to break them.”
Then Harrison swung his hands at a deputy’s head, hitting him in the forehead with the handcuffs, the deputy said.
Harrison was subdued without further incident, the news release from the Sheriff’s Office said.
Harris is charged with second-offense operating while intoxicated, assault on a peace officer, driving while revoked, open container and failure to maintain control.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Elkader and Monona Police Departments.
Harrison posted a $1,000 unsecured bond and was released from jail on Wednesday, Feb. 26.