SOLON — The value of special team play cannot be overstated.
The Solon Spartans Oelwein defeated the Oelwein Huskies, 41-12, on Friday in the second round of the Class 2A football playoffs. Their special teams led the way.
On the game's first play Solon scored an 81-yard touchdown off the opening kickoff. The extra point kick was good for a 7-0 lead.
On the second play, Solon kickoff team sent a wobbly ground ball past Oelwein’s front line. The Spartans emerged from the pile up with the ball.
The Oelwein defense responded by stuffing the Solon offense, and the Oelwein ground game behind senior running back Gage Voshell started pounding its way toward the end zone. A fumble ended the drive.
The defense held again. And the Huskies started pounding again. Voshell broke loose for a 40-yard run. At Solon’s 20, he tried to juke a defender, instead, he crashed onto the artificial turf in front of him at the 18.
Voshell did not get up. In obvious pain, he was helped to the sideline with a leg injury. His season was ended.
On the next play, Oelwein fumbled the ball away to Solon, which went on to lead 27-0 at the half.
Solon's punt return team set up their offense by averaging 20 yards on four run backs. Sophomore Sean Stahle, who scored on the opening kickoff, had a punt return of 54 yards. They also recovered a wayward snap deep in Oelwein's territory.
The Huskies fought on. Oelwein’s defense finished the night with two interceptions. And a Mason Kunkle fourth down sack in the fourth quarter was the last play of the night for Solon's starting sophomore quarterback Blake Timmons, who threw for 157 yards and one touchdown.
Oelwein's offense regained its form beginning with its second series of the second-half. They drove 80 yards in 13 plays, concluding with a 7-yard touchdown run for senior fullback Isaac Opperman. They followed that up with another grinding drive with Opperman scoring a 16-yard touchdown run.
Oelwein's offense had only 18 yards passing on two receptions, but put up 252 yards rushing with Opperman leading the way with 128 yards on 31 carries. Voshell had 82 yards on five carries.
Solon's offense was limited to 149 yards, with Timmons leeding the way witn 57 yards.
Oelwein seniorsJonathan Buehler and Carsen Jeanes each had an interception.
Buehler led the Huskies defense with
tackles.
SCORING BY QUARTER
OELWEIN 0 0 6 6 -- 12
SOLON 13 14 7 7 -- 41SOLON — The value of special team play cannot be overstated.
The Solon Spartans Oelwein defeated the Oelwein Huskies, 41-12, on Friday in the second round of the Class 2A football playoffs. Their special teams led the way.
On the game's first play Solon scored an 81-yard touchdown off the opening kickoff. The extra point kick was good for a 7-0 lead.
On the second play, Solon kickoff team sent a wobbly ground ball past Oelwein’s front line. The Spartans emerged from the pile up with the ball.
The Oelwein defense responded by stuffing the Solon offense, and the Oelwein ground game behind senior running back Gage Voshell started pounding its way toward the end zone. A fumble ended the drive.
The defense held again. And the Huskies started pounding again. Voshell broke loose for a 40-yard run. At Solon’s 20, he tried to juke a defender, instead, he crashed onto the artificial turf in front of him at the 18.
Voshell did not get up. In obvious pain, he was helped to the sideline with a leg injury. His season was ended.
On the next play, Oelwein fumbled the ball away to Solon, which went on to lead 27-0 at the half.
Solon's punt return team set up their offense by averaging 20 yards on four run backs. Sophomore Sean Stahle, who scored on the opening kickoff, had a punt return of 54 yards. They also recovered a wayward snap deep in Oelwein's territory.
The Huskies fought on. Oelwein’s defense finished the night with two interceptions. And a Mason Kunkle fourth down sack in the fourth quarter was the last play of the night for Solon's starting sophomore quarterback Blake Timmons, who threw for 157 yards and one touchdown.
Oelwein's offense regained its form beginning with its second series of the second-half. They drove 80 yards in 13 plays, concluding with a 7-yard touchdown run for senior fullback Isaac Opperman. They followed that up with another grinding drive with Opperman scoring a 16-yard touchdown run.
Oelwein's offense had only 18 yards passing on two receptions, but put up 252 yards rushing with Opperman leading the way with 128 yards on 31 carries. Voshell had 82 yards on five carries.
Solon's offense was limited to 149 yards, with Timmons leading the way with 57 yards.
Oelwein seniors Jonathan Buehler and Carsen Jeanes each had an interception.
Buehler led the Huskies defense with 12.5 tackles.
SCORING BY QUARTER
OELWEIN 0 0 6 6 -- 12
SOLON 13 14 7 7 -- 41