Curt Solsma, who has been an Edward Jones financial advisor in Oelwein since 1985, recently qualified for the Edward Jones Managing Partner’s Conference, which honors the top 400 of the firm’s more than 19,000 financial advisors.
The achievement recognizes and celebrates Edward Jones’ most successful financial advisors and provides them with the opportunity to hear from keynote speakers from both inside and outside the firm and to share best practices for serving clients.
This is the 8th time Curt has been invited to this event.
“I am honored to have qualified for this recognition conference,” said Solsma. “It is the result of the close relationships we share with our clients, and the trust they place in us to help them feel informed, understood, secure and in control of their financial picture. We value these relationships.”
Solsma and Branch Office Administrators Kim Stammeyer and Denice Fink can be reached at 319-283-1607. You may also visit Curt Solsma and Katy Solsma Bell’s website at edwardjones.com.