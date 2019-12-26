Some of the top news stories from 2019 will reverberate into the new year. Here are five:.
A new health care landscape
1. The HealthFirst Medical Campus dream collapsed over the summer. The effort to provide Oelwein another health care choice with state-of-the-art services, fell into bankruptcy, and legal action against the foundation behind it continues.
The new facility did not stay empty for long and became part of the Buchanan County Medical Center’s expansion, which also includes a new clinic in Jesup, for which ground was broken in May. BCHC partnered up with UnityPoint to establish the new Buchanan County Family Medicine-Oelwein, which opened on Sept. 23.
“The primary reason why it worked for us is we were able to bring that whole, already-established Unity Point Clinic out there,” said BCHC Chief Executive Officer Steve Slessor.
As all this was happening, MercyOne Medical Center also added new technology and specialty practitioners. An $870,000 addition to it’s family clinic is under construction.
A new city leader
2. A new rental inspections ordinance has done more than tried to improve the city’s residential rental stock. The ordinance was enacted under Oelwein Mayor Peggy Sherrets, and it inspired a vocal opponent — landlord Brett DeVore — to challenge her in the November election and win.
“There were too many substandard rental units in town,” Sherrets said in an article published in January. “I knew this from my years working for Community Action, and I really felt something had to be done to bring some of the rental properties up to better standards. I feel the city and landlords have reached a good compromise and I am seeing some improvements already, even before the program is implemented in 2019.
”I feel everyone deserves a decent place to live, whether you are making a house payment or paying rent.”
As the proposed ordinance was being debated, DeVore in his role as the president of the newly formed Hub City Landlords Association, wrote a column published in the July 25, 2018, Daily Register that was critical of city leaders’ efforts and questioned their motives.
”This amounts to a gross over-reach and money grab,” he wrote while making the point area municipalities “charge nowhere near” what was being proposed for fees to support the program.
In October 2019, however, he wrote a letter to the City Council suggesting the association act as an advisory board for the city regarding the ordinance: “We met as a board Tuesday evening to discuss the newest city proposal and would like to take a more active role in helping the city craft, as (City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger) would call it, a ‘robust’ program. A program that everyone can get behind to make this endeavor a success, as whether this happens now, or in a few years, something will pass and rather than treat the investment property owners as pariahs, we feel it makes more sense to work with you in an advisory capacity to ensure success.”
DeVore won election in November as Oelwein’s mayor with 539 votes and was sworn into office earlier this week. Sherrets had only 462 votes.
Sacred Heart seeks support
3. Sacred Heart Catholic School announced this fall that it’s future is in question. Parents of Sacred Heart students received a letter from Father Ray Atwood and Principal Julie Woods highlighting the school’s financial and enrollment figures, along with possible solutions.
Woods said the school, at this time, is not closing its doors. However, if parishioners, parents, alumni, etc., wish to see the school continue to be a viable source for education in the community, the numbers, both financial and physical, must improve.
Businesses fill in spaces
4. There was plenty of troubling business stories for 2019. Two major retailers packed up shop in Oelwein. Farmers struggled with a late harvest and the repercussions of the trade war with China. However, there were other businesses making positive moves.
After Oelwein’s Kmart closed, Norby’s Farm Fleet expanded its retail space, however, by moving into the vacant building. Norby’s was recognized by the Oelwein Chamber and Development with the 2019 Expansion/Most Improved Business of the Year award.
The Shopko building, which shuttered on May 12, remains in search of a new tenant.
Lumber Ridge Home Source, celebrating its first-year anniversary was named as the 2019 Business of the Year. Ken’s Electric, Inc., was named 2019 Industry of the Year.
OCAD, is also moving it’s office to a remodeled location in downtown Oelwein.
Among the news about industry in Oelwein, OmniLogix, based in Prairie du Chien, Wis., leased 50,000 square feet of space in the former Donaldson building in Oelwein from Doug Bryan for a distribution site. The company specializes in e-commerce by fulfilling online orders as a third party logistics provider for other companies, and providing wholesale distribution, as well as general pallet storage and warehousing.
And, over in Fairbank, the community’s lone grocery store was given a new lease on life when local residents Jennifer and Shawn Davis bought the Fairbank Food Center, and received assistance from the city to do so. The City Council approved tax-increment financing to provide Davis with $25,000 upon start up of the business and then another $25,000 for purchase of the building.
Area election leads to law change
5. The Iowa House of Representatives voted against counting 29 unopened absentee ballots in the District 55 race between incumbent Republican Rep Michael Bergan and Democratic challenger Kayla Koether. The argument came down to defining “intelligent mail barcode.” The Republican-controlled house decided that the barcodes on the absentee ballot envelopes, which the Postal Service confirmed the ballots were mailed on time to be valid, were not the type of barcodes state law allowed to confirm that.
A new law passed in the 2019 Legislative session is meant to prevent that from happening again. All of Iowa’s election officials now must use a U.S. Postal Service program that adds special barcodes to absentee ballot envelopes to mark when the ballots were mailed.