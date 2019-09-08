CALMAR- — The South Winneshiek Warriors (1-1) beat the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars (1-1) in a game that was fought mostly in the air. With 616 combined passing yards and seven combined touchdowns there was no shortage of big plays.
“We didn’t work hard enough,” Cougar head coach Jacob Coyle said after the loss, adding there will be a lot to work on this week in practice.
Cougars quarterback Brandon Meyers threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Kody VanEngelenburg had the best receiving night for the Cougars with 88 yards and two touchdowns.
Warriors quarterback Jacob Herold had 441 passing yards and five touchdowns. Wide receiver Noah Tieskoetter had the best receiving performance of the night with 205 yards and two touchdowns, including a 64-yard scoring play. Carter Wenthold led the Warriors in receiving touchdowns with three and had 123 receiving yards. Cael Kuboushek had a 107-yard game with one touchdown.
The Warrior’s Tieskoetter set the tone the the game with a 54-yard touchdown pass from Herold in the first quarter to make the game 12-0 for South Winn. Herold later in the quarter threw a touchdown to Wenthold that would make the game 18-0.
UP NEXT
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s next game with be on Sept. 13 at home against North Fayette Valley.
South Winneshiek will be in Postville, September 13 they will be playing the Postville Pirates.
South Winn 18 18 0 6 42
Sumner-Fred 0 0 0 14 14