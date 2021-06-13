Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Fayette County is introducing a new free kids’ program: Power of Produce Club (PoP Club) at the Oelwein Farmer’s Market. Beginning in June and running through September, children age 4 through 12 are welcome to visit the farmers market and join the PoP Club. Registration and check-in will be located at the Fayette County Extension table in the market located at the Log Cabin Park, First Avenue and First Street Southwest from 3-6 p.m. on Mondays.
This program was created at the Oregon City, Oregon, Farmers Market in 2011. Due to its success, it has spread to farmers markets all over the nation.
Each child registered and participating in the program will receive a $3 market coupon to be spent (by kids) on fresh produce. They can choose to spend it on their own $3 selection of fresh, locally grown produce, or save it for a future market. Dates for the program are June 14, 28, July 12, 26, August 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, and September 13, 20, 27.
The goal of the PoP Club is to empower children to make healthy choices when selecting food to eat.
The program offers a chance for children to explore the farmers market and learn about the different varieties of fruits and vegetables, while also learning about how food is grown, by connecting them with local farmers.
On June 14, July 12, August 9, and September 13 the Extension will also be offering a children’s activity at the market.
Questions about the program can be addressed to Fayette County Extension 563-425-3331.
They hope to see you at the market.