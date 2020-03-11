Special Olympics Iowa cancels Mid-Winter Tournament

Reports of activity postponements and cancellations due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the new coronavirus, are becoming daily occurrences. Among the latest is cancellation of the Special Olympics Mid-Winter Tournament scheduled for March 13-14 in Iowa City. Special Olympics Iowa President and CEO John Kliegl made the announcement late Monday.
“While this news is incredibly disappointing for all of us, the health and safety of our athletes, volunteers, staff, and partners is our top priority,” Kliegl said in a letter to participant families. He said close monitoring of the evolving situation with coronavirus had led to development and implementation of precautionary steps that would have allowed the tournament to go on. However, with eight confirmed cases in Johnson County (at press time), and test results pending for others, Kliegl said the love of sport doesn’t compare to the importance of protecting the health and safety of all involved.
“We serve a population where many are at a heightened risk (age, compromised immune systems, and/or medically fragile), and our competitions require people to travel from all parts of the state to convene in venues and engage in sport,” he wrote.
“We no longer believe that we can prudently proceed with the tournament and be sure we are providing a safe and healthy environment, regardless of what precautionary steps and/or preventative measures we might implement,” he said.
Anyone with questions on
the Mid-Winter Tournament
cancellation can email info@soiowa.org.
Information in this news release was shared on social media.