The Oelwein Community School District Board of Directors will meet in a special 5 p.m. session at the high school library today to hear a presentation from Boyd Jones/InVision regarding planned remodeling for Wings Park Elementary and Oelwein High School.
At the Board’s July meeting, members had unanimously approved the plans presented with budget constraints, which meant going back through the design elements and making some budgetary adjustments. The original plans set the total cost of the project between $11.9 and $13.3 million.
Board members had asked construction manager at Boyd Jones to have another look at the specifics because they wanted to keep the ceiling at $11 million. Boyd Jones presentation tonight comes in under $11.3 million.
If the Board moves forward with plans following the presentation, bid documents could be ready by mid-December, with contracts awarded by the first of February 2021.
The meeting is open to the public and will also be available for view virtually at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81833056226