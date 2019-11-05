WEST UNION — The Fayette County Speedway in West Union could really use some good clay.
Speedway representatives Britt Dyke and Kevin Weidemann, on Monday asked the Fayette County Board of Supervisors for help getting dirt.
“What we are looking for is some clay-type based soil to resurface the track,” Dyke said. “We’re seeing if the county would help us out with locating it and help us out hauling it in. The raceway can take over from there.
“We’re requesting this because it’s very important to the community and the local area. Last year, 2019, it averaged 710 adults in the grandstands and 300 kids, and then in the pits all the paid attendees there averaged 216, so 1,200 people per week come.”
Those fans spend money in the local economy, he added.
The clay would be mixed into the existing dirt and allowed to settle to make a firm surface, Weidemann explained.
He said there are three types of dirt racetracks — clay — which is the type in West Union — black dirt and what racers call sandboxes. Sandboxes are those tracks where the dirt has broken down so badly that it’s loose surface drives racers away.
“This track is considered the second best in the state, by the racers or whoever does that,” Weidemann said. “I know their goal is to be no. 1 and they are headed in the right direction with all the improvements down there.”
However, they need to keep up with competitors, most pointedly the Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wisconsin, which is near Winona, Minnesota. They are working on their track surface by hauling “a bunch of dirt.”
Weideman said he talked with Supervisor Marty Stanbrough about some good soil possibly becoming available.
“Well, we’re going to be moving some out there at the new shop site,” Stanbrough said.
The board referred the pair to County Engineer Joel Fantz.
“I would suggest that you go down and talk to county engineer directly and see what’s available and see if he can work with you ... as opposed to us saying go ahead and throwing it on top of his lap...,” said Supervisor Jeanine Tellin.
Fantz later reported to the board that the county is limited in the help it can offer, because it’s state funding is restricted for road uses.
“That being said, our shop facility will have plenty of black dirt which I don’t know is what they needs, but it’s available,” he said, adding that the county will need to spend money to get rid of it.
“There may be some help we can give them,” he said, but added that the county would need to be reimbursed for its labor, which could make hiring a contractor a better option.