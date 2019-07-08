OELWEIN — It’s that time of year again for the Positively Oelwein Committee to present Spiffy Awards.
“The Spiffy Awards were started by the Positively Oelwein Committee in the summer of 2011,” said Deb Howard, executive director of Oelwein Chamber and Area Development. “They are given to property owners and one business during the summer months. This year, due to the late season start; we hope to have our first one next week.”
Howard explained that there are four quadrants that are eligible for nominations: northeast, northwest, southwest and northwest. Each month a different quadrant is eligible for a residential nomination and one business.
Residential homes or businesses are nominated by people calling in. The Positively Oelwein Committee judges them on an overall look; taking into account the niceness of the property, gardens, flowers, the exterior, yard and home improvements that were made such as siding and new windows to name a few, according to Howard.
“We place a sign in their yard and then have a photo of the owners in front of property and publish it in the Oelwein paper,” said Howard. “We like doing it because it’s a very positive award. It’s fun for the committee because we get to see nice properties and it makes the residents happy. It’s a feel-good project.”
She invites community members to get involved.
“If you know someone that has a great yard, pretty flowers or gardens worth seeing, or perhaps they’ve done some awesome improvements to their homes or businesses, or some landscaping projects, then nominate them. The address of nominee is needed, and name of resident is helpful. People can call their nomination in to 319-283-1105.”