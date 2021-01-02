Iowa’s winter sports season resumes today. Oelwein wrestlers take to the mat at Central Elkader’s tournament at 10 a.m. Then Oelwein girls basketball tips off at 4:30 p.m. against the Mustangs in Independence, followed by boys teams at 6 p.m.
The 2020 part of this season marked some new beginnings as well as rekindled championship runs.
In term of beginnings, Oelwein boys basketball entered the season under new leadership, as did West Central girls basketball. Mike Mohlis took over as Oelwein’s head coach after Nick Schauf took on a new job as the district’s activities director. At West Central girls basketball assistant coach Micah Ruroden succeeded Thomas Trainer as head coach
Mohlis had been Schauf’s assistant coach. Now Schauf is his. Mohlis has been with the program for nine years, dating back to the 2012-13 season. He started as a freshman coach, moved up to head coach of junior varsity and a varsity assistant, before being named associate head coach. In 2011-12, he was a volunteer coach at Cedar Falls High School.
He’s gotten the Huskies off to a 4-3 start, with senior guard Jacob King closing out 2020 by leading the Northeast Iowa Conference in points scored with 164.
Oelwein girls basketball is still seeking their first win.
In Maynard, Ruroden has his Blue Devils looking to improve on its eight wins from last season. West Central wrapped up 2020 with four wins and is on a on a two-game win streak.
Meanwhile, Wapsie Valley boys basketball is 5-1 so far. The Warriors look to repeat as State Champions. Head coach Marty McKowen reached the milestone of 600 career wins on Dec. 14.
Both the North Fayette Valley boys and girls basketball teams are headed into 2021 undefeated at 7-0.
Starmont girls basketball closed out 2020 with a 3-6 record and look to snap a five-game losing streak. The boys team is 1-5.
Sumner-Fredericksburg boys basketball is 2-5 so far. The girls are 5-3 and riding a three-game win streak into 2021.
In wrestling, Oelwein’s Carsen Jeanes got his 100th career victory as he eyes a run at State.
In the latest Class 1A wrestling rankings released by The Predicament, Wapsie Valley’s Dawson Schmit is No. 4 at 113, East Buchanan’s Luke Recker is No. 6 at 220, Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Owen Kime is No. 7 at 152, East Buchanan’s TJ Lau is No. 9 at 152, and Jesup’s Jerret Delagardelle is No. 9 at 145.
Three area schools have varsity bowling teams. The Oelwein boys are 1-5 so far, getting their first win Dec. 18 against North Iowa.
North Fayette Valley boys bowling is 1-2. The girls are 0-3.
Both Sumner-Fredericksburg boys and girls bowling teams are 0-3.