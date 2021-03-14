Abby Reichter loves basketball.
She’s said it. North Fayette Valley head coach Jim Calkins has said it.
Everyone in Reichter’s orbit acknowledges it.
She’s also wanted to play college basketball forever, calling it a “dream” to be able to do so. Recently, Reichter made it a reality by committing to Division III Cornell College.
She will sign a non-binding celebratory signing form later this month.
“Once colleges started reaching out to me, it
became a real thing. I
started to think about it more,” Reichter said. “It always helps make your decision, like if you want to continue sports or not. When someone reaches out to you — ‘Hey, we want you to come play with us,’ it adds that extra drive and want-to.”
Reichter averaged 13.6 points and a trio of threes — 3.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and three steals — as a senior to help the TigerHawks (20-3) pick up 20 wins. She averaged 11.6 points during a four-year career, with 3.75 rebounds, 2.46 assists and 2.4 steals.
“Feel good for her,” Calkins said. “Good things happen to good people. She’s put herself in this spot with all her hard work and we wish her the best at the next level and chasing down her dreams.”
Reichter chose Cornell over Coe. She had emails and phone calls from other schools, but her visits were to Coe and Cornell.
“I went on a couple visits down there, got to know the coaches and a lot of the girls and I just really liked the environment,” Reichter said of Brent Brase’s program.
The school’s block scheduling system, in which students take one class for 18 days and then move to another, appealed to her. There are eight blocks per each Cornell College school year.
“It also helps to balance academics and athletics, and that was a big deal for me. I take my academics very seriously,” she said. “The block scheduling had to do with it, and I think there’s a lot of opportunity for me there on the athletic side.”
The Rams are currently 2-2 and will play two more contests to round out a reshuffled and truncated season.
Reichter shot 37.3 percent from the field (342 for 918) during her career, with 30.6 percent from the 3-point line (119 for 389).
She was also recently named to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Class 3A All-District Northeast team.
“It’s always nice to get those, but you have to look around and thank the people that got you to that point,” she said of making the team a second straight season. “Really, you can’t do it on your own.”