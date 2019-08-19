INDEPENDENCE – Saturday nights racing action featured Kids Back To School Night and a great night of racing with Saturday Night’s Sponsor — Iowa Wall Systems. We had several sponsors for back to school supplies being provided to all the kids plus several kids went home with brand new bicycles.
The race track was excellent again and the drivers took to the racy surface and provided the fans with a night filled with side by side racing. The Budweiser Late Models saw Cedar Falls veteran driver Jeff Aikey turn in another dominating performance in leading the feature event flag to flag. The Late Models are running under a draw and redraw format for the last few weeks of the season and Aikey took advantage of a great draw which saw him take the green from the outside front row. Jeff Tharp ran with Aikey the first few laps before Aikey bolted away to a comfortable lead. Tharp held second til very late in the race when Sean Johnson was able to overtake Tharp for another strong second place finish ahead of Tharp.
Aikey advanced from a fifth row start in the Performance Bodies IMCA Modified feature to set up a battle for the lead with Troy Cordes. With Cordes holding the low line and Aikey racing the extreme high line the race was on for the win. Aikey was able to get by Cordes with five to go in the main and go to complete a sweep for the 77 team with two feature wins on the night. Cordes took second ahead of Greg Kastli.
Vern Jackson has had a tough season with medical issues forcing him to set out the first six weeks of the season, then when his season started it was one car issue after another, but Saturday night Jackson put all of that behind him with a strong run in the Sportmod class and Jackson scored his 106th Independence Motor Speedway feature win. Jackson took second ahead of Kip Siems who advanced all the way from the 7th row to cross under the checkers in the runner up spot.
The Burco Sales IMCA Stock Car feature race saw Fairbank hot shoe Cole Mather score his fifth win in a row at the Indee speed plant. Mather came from the sixth row to overtake leader Chris Luloff and then go on to score the win ahead of Jarod Weepie.
Despite a very hot engine, Kaden Reynolds was able to hold off a hard charging Tyler Ollendieck and score the Christie Door Hobby Stock feature win. Reynolds rode the top side of the track to the front from his fifth row start to score the win.
Cole McNeal made a move on the white flag lap in the XCEL 600 Micro Mod feature that proved to be a winner. McNeal had followed Jeremy James for several laps before making the charge to the bottom that stuck and allowed him to beat James to the checkers.
Saturday, August 24th will be the final race of the season at the Independence Motor Speedway for 2019 as the Christie Door Company will present the Season Championships. Hot laps will take to the super wide, smooth racing surface at 6pm with racing to follow.
Saturday, August 17- Back To School Night/Iowa Wall Systems -Feature Results (top 5)
Budweiser Late Models
77 Jeff Aikey-Cedar Falls
8R Sean Johnson-Independence
10T Jeff Tharp-Sherril
2P John Passick-Waterloo
79 Darren Mish-Hazel Green, WI
Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds
77 Jeff Aikey-Cedar Falls
71C Troy Cordes-Dunkerton
73 Greg Kastli-Waterloo
27M Mark Schulte-Delhi
21 Brennen Chipp-Waterloo
Sportmods
64 Vern Jackson-Waterloo
16SS Kip Siems-Cedar Falls
19B Nate Smith-Cedar Falls
6R Rusty DeShaw-Farley
31J Jared Jones-Iowa City
Burco Sales Stock Cars
74C Cole Mather-Fairbank
3 Jarod Weepie-Dunkerton
18 Chris Luloff-Independence
00 Tony Schimmels-Readlyn
7 Andrew Lokenvitz-Charles City
Christie Door Hobby Stocks
1. 1 Kaden Reynolds-Cedar Rapids
2. 24T Tyler Ollendieck-Tripoli
3. 357 Bret Vanous-Quasqueton
4. 18X Dru Keuker-Maynard
5. 14C Leah Wroten-Independence
Xcel 600 Micro Mods
51 Cole McNeal-Dysart
33J Jeremy James-Quasqueton
6 Don Erger-Vinton
7 Chad Dugan-Waukon
19X Matt Dugan-Garnavillo