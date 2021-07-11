LA PORTE CITY — Blank faces.
Forlorn looks.
Dismay.
Sumner-Fredericksburg bowed out of the Class 2A Substate 4 first round Saturday after a 3-0 loss to North Iowa Cedar League East foe Aplington-Parkersburg that had the entire Cougar community shocked.
Sumner-Fredericksburg was the pod’s top seed but didn’t host because its field in Sumner doesn’t have lights.
“Baseball’s a tough game,” head coach Brett Meyer said. “The best team doesn’t always win, and in my opinion the best team didn’t win (Saturday). We had better pitching, better hitting. Just a couple tough calls, which you can’t do much about, and a few tough plays in the field.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg (10-16) swept the season series with two mercy-rule victories against the Falcons (5-19) in early June. That series, however, didn’t provide them a look at A-P’s staff ace, Garrett Hempen.
Hempen showed up and held the Cougars to two hits across seven innings. The sophomore didn’t walk or hit a batter, either.
“We had our No. 1 pitcher out there and he threw a heck of a ballgame, and the guys behind him stepped up and played good defense,” Falcons head coach Brett Kleespies said. “We only had one error (today). The first two games we played them we had 10 errors and we just didn’t hit the ball very well. And we didn’t play defense.
“I’m proud of the boys and the way they came out and played tonight.”
S-F’s Conner Piehl matched Hempen with nearly every pitch. S-F’s senior lefthanded threw 112 pitches in six innings, allowing four hist and four walks but striking out 11.
“Eleven Ks tonight?” Piehl said. “They put up three runs, and we put up zero. You can’t win a game when you don’t score any runs, leave a game on zero.”
Kleespies praised Piehl’s workload after the contest.
“He had four strikeouts against us the first time and 11 today,” Kleespies said. “That’s why I wanted to talk to him after the game. I told him I was proud of him, to keep his head up and he threw a heck of a game.”
Cooper Hoff scored in the third on Hempen’s sacrifice for a 1-0 lead, one which the Falcons clung to for another two innings before Elly Good drove in Tate Neymeyer and Devin Davis with a two-out double.
Meanwhile, Sumner-Fredericksburg got three runners on base across the timeframe as Caden Trainor singled and reached on an error and Dawson Bergmann doubled. Bergmann doubled with one out in the third and Trainor reached on error the next batter.
A fielder’s choice put Piehl on first but cut down Trainor for runners on first and third, but Trace Meyer flew out to end the inning.
Trainor singled to lead off the sixth, but pinch-runner Noah Henderson was later caught stealing for the third out.
“I think we hit the ball the best we’ve hit all year,” Piehl said. “Put the ball in play, not a lot of strikeouts. Just hitting it right to players and you can’t do much if they make plays.”
Added Meyer, “I feel for the guys because they hit the ball hard, each and every one of them. You see it fly off the bat and get excited and you turn and look and (A-P is) camped right underneath it.”
Alec Aries, Bergmann and Piehl ended their prep careers.