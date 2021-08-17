Scrimmage week opened with area programs putting on the pads for the first time Monday.
Both Oelwein head coach Bob Lape and Starmont head coach Mike Augustine are in their third year at the head of their respective programs.
In Oelwein, the Huskies continue to work on replacing several seniors, including their starting quarterback and top two rushing threats from 2020. In Arlington, a veteran Stars team made a quarterback switch and changed up its defensive front.
Oelwein will face Sumner-Fredericksburg on Friday after a 5 p.m. ‘Meet the Huskies’ event at the school to introduce the fall sports teams.
Other area scrimmages set for Friday are Wapsie Valley at Jesup (6 p.m.) and North Fayette Valley against Maquoketa Valley (6 p.m.). West Central and Kee were supposed to scrimmage, but agreed to abandon it after they were paired with each other in Week 1, according to head coach Steve Milder.
The Stars will host an intrasquad scrimmage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Daily Register will publish its annual fall sports tab on Aug. 26.