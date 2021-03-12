The 2021 football season is still a few months away, but preparation is something coaches are meticulous about.
The IHSAA catered to its base Friday when it released the new two-year class and district realignment. A few deck chairs were moved around within the area, which pushed teams into new districts.
In the biggest development, Jesup moved from Class 1A to 2A. Jesup is the smallest school in Class 2A, one enrollment number behind Osage and two above Carroll Kuemper — the largest Class 1A school.
The J-Hawks (2-6) were placed in District 4, which includes Oelwein, North Fayette Valley and Union. The Huskies (2-6) and TigerHawks (2-6) are in the same district as last season. The Knights (0-8) moved in from District 6. Union has faced both the Huskies (2020) and TigerHawks (2019) in the past two seasons.
District 4 also has defending state champion Waukon (10-1) and Dubuque Wahlert, which dropped down from Class 3A.
“It will be a tough district to compete in,” Oelwein head coach Bob Lape said. “Some of the other teams have great tradition and will be very good. It will be very challenging each week.”
North Fayette Valley head coach Justin Heins was surprised his program was split up from traditional foes New Hampton and Crestwood.
“But this isn’t the first time (it’s happened),” he added. “I didn’t see us getting put with Dubuque Wahlert, but it’s always fun to play someone new. We are fairly familiar with everyone else, just haven’t played Jesup in quite awhile.”
Area Class A teams
were given a bit of a shakeup as well.
East Buchanan and Starmont were pushed together in District 4. The Buccaneers (3-6) moved over from District 5, while the Stars (1-7) stayed in place. Other District 4 teams include Bellevue, Clayton Ridge, Maquoketa Valley, North Linn and South Winneshiek.
“I know we are all happy that they are finally out,” Stars head coach Mike Augustine said of the classifications. “It was a long process, but I am glad they took their time and am ready for the season to get here. There were no huge surprises, but we were placed about where we were thinking.”
Wapsie Valley shifted from District 4 to District 3 and a brand-new set of opponents. The Warriors (9-2) will face AGWSR, BCLUW, Grundy Center, Hudson, Nashua-Plainfield and North Tama. Wapsie Valley will also welcome a new coach Monday when the School Board approves its new contracts for the upcoming school year.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (3-5) is in the same Class 1A district (4), but the only other team to remain alongside it is Columbus Catholic. Beckman Catholic, Cascade, MFL MarMac and Postville moved into the district.
“It is always a very exciting time when the new districts are released,” Cougars head coach Jacob Coyle said. “Our district looks to be very competitive with multiple teams who won playoff games in 2020 and traditionally are quality football schools. As always, it will be a challenging task that we will be ready for.”
West Central’s 8-player district is the same (3), but the Blue Devils (0-7) were shifted slightly west in their geography. The district has just seven teams, down from nine, and faces just one team — Riceville — from its 2020 schedule again. The other teams in the district are Clarksville, Janesville, Rockford, Tripoli and Turkey Valley.
“We will not have as many long trips,” joked head coach Steve Mildred.