Monday, Feb. 24
OELWEIN BOWLING, 10 a.m. State Co-Ed Bowling Meet, Cadillac XBC, Waterloo. Admission: $10 cash at the door
INDEPENDENCE boys basketball, 8 p.m. vs. Center Point-Urbana at Center Point-Urbana High School, Class 3A Substate 3 playoffs
Tuesday, Feb. 25
WAPSIE VALLEY boys basketball, Class 1A District 6 second round at and against Alburnett, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
EAST BUCHANAN girls basketball, Feb. 21, 7 p.m., Class 1A Region 2 final, 7 p.m., at Hampton Dumont High School
Monday, March 2
JESUP GIRLS BASKETBALL, 5 p.m., Class 3A State Tournament game at Dike-New Hartford