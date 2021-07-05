The time is now.
All five area softball teams begin their playoff journeys today, with Oelwein, Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli and Wapsie Valley hosting.
North Fayette Valley and Starmont have road trips.
Huskies, Panthers are similar
The numbers reflect what Oelwein head coach Bob Lape sees in his own team. A sub-.500 record. A few close losses. A couple season-making victories.
Monticello (13-17) visits the Veteran’s Sports Complex for the Class 3A Region 6 opening round contest at 7 p.m. today. The Panthers bring a team that has speed (36 stolen bases, 48 doubles) and power (17 home runs) to Oelwein in hopes of beginning the postseason with a road upset.
The Huskies (12-13) hope to reach .500 for the seventh time this season, four of which have taken place after a mid-June four-game win streak.
Throughout the season — and even before it began — Lape’s team has pointed to this date as one they believed would help turn a new leaf within the program.
“This is what we’ve been looking forward to,” the coach said. “They’re a team (kind of) like we are, so we have an opportunity. It’s just who plays better and makes the plays and gets the hits. It’s really that simple.”
Monticello spent most of its season riding the arm of Mallory Steiner. The junior is 9-12 and has started 23 of the Panthers’ 29 contests. She is 9-12 with a 4.13 earned-run average and 96 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings.
Oelwein counters with senior Kennedy Lape, who has drawn all but three starts. The Wartburg College commit is 12-10 with a 2.26 ERA and 140 strikeouts.
Tori McDonald (Monticello) and Naomi Gaede (Oelwein) have each hit five home runs and driven in 20 or more runs (24 for Gaede, 20 for McDonald). McDonald (.385) and Steiner (.360) lead the way for Monticello’s offense while Gaede (.438) and Lape (.338) lead Oelwein’s.
Oelwein is 6-5 at home.
“There is an advantage … we have a routine when we’re playing at home and everything,” Lape said.
S-F-T faces off with Clear Lake
It gives Kevin Bergman pause.
His Cougars won seven of their final eight games.
One of those losses, however, is something to overthink.
Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli’s lone loss since June 24 was a 6-1 defeat to Newman Catholic on July 1 in Sumner.
Clear Lake comes into the Class 3A Region 5 first-round contest on a six-game win streak, including a 13-7 win at Newman Catholic on June 24.
“They beat Newman the other night and so you look at that and we lost (to Newman),” Bergman said. “They’ve definitely improved this year; I think they’re on a six- or seven-game win streak last I looked.”
The Lions (11-12) are one game closer to .500 and have scored 64 runs during their streak. Annika Nelson (.503, five homers, 17 RBI) and Chesley Holck (.453, 15 RBI) pave the way for the offense.
Clear Lake relies on the junior duo of Ashlyn Fread and Alivia Hauge in the circle, which will have to battle a Cougars team that has stolen more bases (106) than the Lions have RBI (105).
Isabel Bernard (35) and Jana Meyer (21) have accounted for more than half those steals. Abby Meyer (14) and Rylee Kruse (12) are both in double digits.
Bernard (.480), Morgan Brandt (.449) and Meyer (.429) are all above .400 batting. Pop comes from Landree Kobliska (three homers), Meyer (three homers, 26 RBI), Brandt (two homers, 41 RBI) and Chantelle Nuss (two homers, 31 RBI).
Nuss is 14-10 in 146 innings and 25 starts, with two saves. She has a 2.06 ERA and 127 punchouts.
“I think we’re ready for the challenge and it will be a good game,” Bergman said. “It’s always nice to play at home, keep the same routine we’ve had for a while. We’re also definitely better at home than we are on the road.”
WAPSIE VALLEY faces Dunkerton. again
This time, they’ll try to get it all done in one day’s time.
The Warriors (9-21) host the Raiders (2-17) in a Class 1A Region 7 first-round contest and a rematch of the 18-8, six-inning, two-day contest that began June 17 and finished June 21.
The initial game was stopped because of lightning in the top of the third with the Warriors leading 11-1.
When the game reconvened, Dunkerton closed within 11-4, then 13-5 and 14-8 before Wapsie Valley closed it out.
“We just have to come in no matter what the score is, what the day is, if it’s a switched game — we have to come in ready to play our game, like we can,” head coach Liz Bergman said after that game of the shuffle.
Wapsie Valley led 13-4 in the bottom of the fifth and 14-5 in the bottom of the sixth but couldn’t end the game in either inning.
Jordyn Crisman went 4 for 4 to lead Dunkerton, which also got three hits from Hanna Fettkether (3 for 3). The Warriors’ 11 hits were spread out evenly, with Reagan Barnes, Sydnie Martin and Hailey Wehling acquiring two apiece. Lydia Imbrogno homered and drove in three.
NFV faces region’s top seed
The task is tall.
Anamosa was a regional runner-up last season and is 20 games above .500 this season. The Blue Raiders (29-9) have lost just twice since June 28, including a 3-1 loss July 2 to end the Lisbon tournament.
Meanwhile, the TigerHawks (10-19) haven’t won since June 28 and have a 13-3 loss to Lisbon — at the same tournament — on their resume.
Second-year head coach Bailey Monroe’s team is led by Abby Reichter (.438 average, three homers and 25 RBI in 24 games accounted for). Justine Cowley (.372) also gets on base, while Tess Halverson, Zaida Moore and Kenlin Schmitt each have 19 RBI (in 24 games).
Reichter has 19 steals. Cowley and Emma Ney each have 18 and Keely Krambeer has 17.
Grace Lubben (.522, 49 RBI) has eight homers and four triples for Anamosa, while Emily Watters (.505, 26 RBI) has three homers and 17 doubles.
Starmont faces Maquoketa Valley
The Stars head to Delhi for a Tri-Rivers West repeat showdown in their Class 2A Region 8 opener.
Starmont (9-23) and Maquoketa Valley (12-19) split their league doubleheader June 1, with the Stars claiming the opener 4-2 and the hosts earning the second game, 7-5.
In the 4-2 win, Starmont pitcher Keelie Curtis allowed four hits and two walks with an earned run, but struck out 15 across 117 pitches and seven innings.
Curtis also doubled as one of five hits in the opener, along with Sydney Baumgartner, Mackenzie Curtis, Savanna Mesplay and Emily Schuchmacher.
Curtis also pitched all seven of the loss, allowing nine hits, five earned runs and two walks. She struck out 10.
Mackenzie Curtis, Addi Munger and Quynci Swales each had two hits, with Swales driving in three runs. Schuchmacher doubled.