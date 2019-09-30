Tuesday, Oct. 1STARMONT volleyball at Central City, 5:15 p.m.
NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY volleyball hosts MFL Mar-Mac, 5:30 p.m.
WEST CENTRAL volleyball at Central Elkader, 5:30 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY volleyball at Dike-New Hartford, 6 p.m.
OELWEIN volleyball hosts New Hampton, 7:15 p.m.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG volleyball at Union, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 3JESUP cross country meet hosts Alburnett, Benton, Center Point-Urbana, Central Elkader, Denver, Dike-New Hartford, Dunkerton, EAST BUCHANAN, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Hudson, Kee, MFL Mar-Mac, Maquoketa Valley, New Hampton, North Linn, OELWEIN, STARMONT, Tripoli, Union, Valley Community, WAPSIE VALLEY and Waverly-Shell Rock, 4:30 p.m.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG cross country at Hampton-Dumont-Cal at Maynes Grove, 4:30 p.m.
STARMONT volleyball hosts North Linn, 5:15 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY volleyball hosts Hudson, 5:30 p.m.
OELWEIN volleyball at Decorah, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4STARMONT football at Central Springs, 7 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY football at BCLUW, 7 p.m.
WEST CENTRAL football hosts Midland (homecoming), 7 p.m.
NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY football hosts Monticello (homecoming), 7:30 p.m.
OELWEIN football at Waukon, 7:30 p.m.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG football at Osage, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5WAPSIE VALLEY and STARMONT cross country meet at Wartburg Invite, noon
OELWEIN volleyball tournament with Charles City, Janesville, JESUP, South Winneshiek, Tripoli and WAPSIE VALLEY volleyball tournament at Charles City, 9 a.m.
STARMONT volleyball tournament at Columbus Catholic, 9 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE, NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY and SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG volleyball tournament at Columbus Catholic, 9 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 7WAPSIE VALLEY volleyball at Dunkerton, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 8STARMONT cross country meet at Dike-New Hartford, 4:15 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY cross country meet at Dike-New Hartford, 5 p.m.
STARMONT volleyball at EAST BUCHANAN, 5:15 p.m.
WEST CENTRAL volleyball hosts NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY, 5:30 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY volleyball hosts Columbus Catholic, 6 p.m.
OELWEIN volleyball at Charles City, 7:15 p.m.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG volleyball at Aplington-Parkersburg, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10OELWEIN cross country meet with Cedar Falls, Central Springs, Charles City, Clayton Ridge, Crestwood, Denver, Dunkerton, Kee, Nashua-Plainfield, New Hampton, North Butler, NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY, Osage, Riceville, Saint Ansgar, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG, Tripoli and Valley Lutheran at New Hampton, 4:15 p.m.
STARMONT volleyball hosts Springville, 5:15 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY volleyball hosts JESUP, 5:30 p.m.
WEST CENTRAL volleyball at South Winneshiek, 5:30 p.m.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG volleyball hosts Dike-New Hartford, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11STARMONT football hosts Springville, 7 p.m.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG football at Denver, 7 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY football at Hudson, 7 p.m.
WEST CENTRAL football hosts Turkey Valley, 7 p.m.
OELWEIN football hosts NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12JESUP volleyball tournament at WAPSIE VALLEY, 9 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE and STARMONT cross country meet at North Linn, 9 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 14WAPSIE VALLEY volleyball triangular with Tripoli and Don Bosco at Wartburg College, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15OELWEIN cross country meet with Charles City, Crestwood, Decorah, New Hampton, Waukon and Waverly-Shell Rock at Charles City, 4 p.m.
STARMONT volleyball at Edgewood-Colesburg, 5:15 p.m.
NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY volleyball hosts Turkey Valley, 5:30 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY volleyball at Union, 5:30 p.m.
OELWEIN volleyball hosts Crestwood, 7:15 p.m.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG volleyball hosts Columbus Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17STARMONT volleyball tournament with Alburnett, Calamus-Wheatland, Cedar Valley Christian, Central City, EAST BUCHANAN, Easton Valley, Edgewood-Colesburg, Lisbon, Maquoketa Valley, Marquette Catholic, Midland, North Linn, Prince of Peace and Springville, TBD
JESUP cross country hosts meet with Aplington-Parkersburg, BCLUW, Columbus Catholic, Denver, Dike-New Hartford, East Marshall, Grundy Center, Hudson, South Hardin, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG, Union, WAPSIE VALLEY and West Marshall, 3 p.m.
STARMONT cross country meet with Alburnett, Calamus-Wheatland, Cedar Valley Christian, Central City, EAST BUCHANAN, Easton Valley, Edgewood-Colesburg, Lisbon, Maquoketa Valley, Marquette Catholic, Midland, North Linn, Prince of Peace and Springville at Central City, 4 p.m.
WEST CENTRAL cross country meet with Central Elkader, Clayton Ridge, Kee, MFL Mar-Mac, NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY, Postville, South Winneshiek and Turkey Valley at Guttenberg Golf and Country Club, 4 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY cross country conference meet at Dike-New Hartford, 3 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 18STARMONT football at Nashua-Plainfield, 7 p.m.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG football hosts Aplington-Parkersburg, 7 p.m.
EAST BUCHANAN football hosts WAPSIE VALLEY, 7 p.m.
WEST CENTRAL football at Springville, 7 p.m.
NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY football at Columbus Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
OELWEIN football hosts Monticello, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
OELWEIN volleyball tournament with Charles City, Crestwood, Decorah, New Hampton, Waukon and Waverly-Shell Rock, 9 a.m.
STARMONT volleyball tournament with Alburnett, Calamus-Wheatland, Cedar Valley Christian, Central City, EAST BUCHANAN, Easton Valley, Edgewood-Colesburg, Lisbon, Maquoketa Valley, Marquette Catholic, Midland, North Linn, Prince of Peace and Springville at East Buchanan, 10 a.m.