Thursday, Oct. 3

INDEPENDENCE cross country meet with Alburnett, Anamosa, Beckman Catholic, Bellevue, Calamus-Wheatland, Cascade, Central DeWitt, Clayton Ridge, Clinton, Decorah, Dubuque Wahlert, Easton Valley, Janesville, Kennedy, Maquoketa, Marquette Catholic, Monticello, Prairie, Prince of Peace, Shullsburg, Springville, Vinton-Shellsburg, West Delaware and Western Dubuque at Western Dubuque, 4:15 p.m.

JESUP cross country meet hosts Alburnett, Benton, Center Point-Urbana, Central Elkader, Denver, Dike-New Hartford, Dunkerton, EAST BUCHANAN, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Hudson, Kee, MFL Mar-Mac, Maquoketa Valley, New Hampton, North Linn, OELWEIN, STARMONT, Tripoli, Union, Valley Community, WAPSIE VALLEY and Waverly-Shell Rock, 4:30 p.m.

EAST BUCHANAN volleyball hosts Central City, 5:15 p.m.

WAPSIE VALLEY volleyball hosts Hudson, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

EAST BUCHANAN football at GMG-Garwin, 7 p.m.

JESUP football at North Linn, 7 p.m.

WAPSIE VALLEY football at BCLUW, 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE football at Waterloo East, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

WAPSIE VALLEY and STARMONT cross country meet at Wartburg Invite, noon

OELWEIN volleyball tournament with Charles City, Janesville, JESUP, South Winneshiek, Tripoli and WAPSIE VALLEY volleyball tournament at Charles City, 9 a.m.

INDEPENDENCE, NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY and SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG volleyball tournament at Columbus Catholic, 9 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 7

WAPSIE VALLEY volleyball at Dunkerton, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

INDEPENDENCE cross country meet at West Delaware, 4:15 p.m.

WAPSIE VALLEY cross country meet at Dike-New Hartford, 5 p.m.

STARMONT volleyball at EAST BUCHANAN, 5:15 p.m.

JESUP volleyball at Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 5:30 p.m.

WAPSIE VALLEY volleyball hosts Columbus Catholic, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10

EAST BUCHANAN volleyball at Edgewood-Colesburg, 5:15 p.m.

WAPSIE VALLEY volleyball hosts JESUP, 5:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE volleyball at Benton, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

EAST BUCHANAN football at BCLUW, 7 p.m.

JESUP football hosts Dike-New Hartford, 7 p.m.

WAPSIE VALLEY football at Hudson, 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE football hosts Charles City, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

JESUP volleyball tournament at WAPSIE VALLEY, 9 a.m.

INDEPENDENCE and STARMONT cross country meet at North Linn, 9 a.m.

INDEPENDENCE volleyball tournament at Hampton-Dumont, 9 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 14

INDEPENDENCE volleyball WAMAC pool play with Beckman Catholic, Benton, Central DeWitt, Clear Creek Amana, Maquoketa, Marion, Mt. Vernon, Solon, South Tama, Vinton-Shellsburg, West Delaware and Williamsburg at Solon, 4 p.m.

WAPSIE VALLEY volleyball triangular with Tripoli and Don Bosco at Wartburg College, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

EAST BUCHANAN volleyball hosts Maquoketa Valley, 5:15 p.m.

JESUP volleyball hosts Hudson, 5:30 p.m.

WAPSIE VALLEY volleyball at Union, 5:30 p.m.

OELWEIN volleyball hosts Crestwood, 7:15 p.m.

