Tuesday, Oct. 22EAST BUCHANAN volleyball hosts regional game against WEST CENTRAL, 7 p.m.
STARMONT volleyball regionals at Dunkerton, 7 p.m.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG volleyball hosts tournament game against Postville, TBD
Wednesday, Oct. 23OELWEIN volleyball tournament at Mt. Vernon, 7 p.m.
JESUP volleyball hosts tournament game with NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 24INDEPENDENCE cross country hosts state qualifier meet at Independence Mental Health Institute, 4 p.m.
NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY cross country hosts state qualifier meet with OELWEIN and STARMONT, TBD
JESUP cross country state qualifier meet at Dike-New Hartford, TBD
EAST BUCHANAN, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG and WAPSIE VALLEY cross country state qualifier meet at Cedar Falls, TBD
Friday, Oct. 25EAST BUCHANAN football at Hudson, 7 p.m.
JESUP football hosts East Marshall, 7 p.m.
STARMONT football at GMG Garwin, 7 p.m.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG football at North Butler, 7 p.m.
WEST CENTRAL football vs. Easton Valley, 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE football hosts Decorah, 7:30 p.m.
NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY football hosts Waukon, 7:30 p.m.
OELWEIN football at Anamosa, 7:30 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY football hosts Grundy Center, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 28JESUP volleyball regional, 5 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY volleyball hosts tournament game against TBD, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2State cross country at Fort Dodge
Monday, Nov. 4JESUP volleyball regional, TBD