Monday, Oct. 14
WAPSIE VALLEY volleyball triangular with Tripoli and Don Bosco at Wartburg College, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
OELWEIN cross country meet with Charles City, Crestwood, Decorah, New Hampton, Waukon and Waverly-Shell Rock at Charles City, 4 p.m.
STARMONT volleyball at Edgewood-Colesburg, 5:15 p.m.
NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY volleyball hosts Turkey Valley, 5:30 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY volleyball at Union, 5:30 p.m.
OELWEIN volleyball hosts Crestwood, 7:15 p.m.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG volleyball hosts Columbus Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
STARMONT volleyball tournament with Alburnett, Calamus-Wheatland, Cedar Valley Christian, Central City, EAST BUCHANAN, Easton Valley, Edgewood-Colesburg, Lisbon, Maquoketa Valley, Marquette Catholic, Midland, North Linn, Prince of Peace and Springville, TBD
JESUP cross country hosts meet with Aplington-Parkersburg, BCLUW, Columbus Catholic, Denver, Dike-New Hartford, East Marshall, Grundy Center, Hudson, South Hardin, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG, Union, WAPSIE VALLEY and West Marshall, 3 p.m.
STARMONT cross country meet with Alburnett, Calamus-Wheatland, Cedar Valley Christian, Central City, EAST BUCHANAN, Easton Valley, Edgewood-Colesburg, Lisbon, Maquoketa Valley, Marquette Catholic, Midland, North Linn, Prince of Peace and Springville at Central City, 4 p.m.
WEST CENTRAL cross country meet with Central Elkader, Clayton Ridge, Kee, MFL Mar-Mac, NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY, Postville, South Winneshiek and Turkey Valley at Guttenberg Golf and Country Club, 4 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY cross country conference meet at Dike-New Hartford, 3 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 18
STARMONT football at Nashua-Plainfield, 7 p.m.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG football hosts Aplington-Parkersburg, 7 p.m.
EAST BUCHANAN football hosts WAPSIE VALLEY, 7 p.m.
WEST CENTRAL football at Springville, 7 p.m.
NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY football at Columbus Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
OELWEIN football hosts Monticello, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
JESUP volleyball tournament at Dike-New Hartford, 9 a.m.
OELWEIN volleyball tournament with Charles City, Crestwood, Decorah, New Hampton, Waukon and Waverly-Shell Rock, 9 a.m.
STARMONT volleyball tournament with Alburnett, Calamus-Wheatland, Cedar Valley Christian, Central City, EAST BUCHANAN, Easton Valley, Edgewood-Colesburg, Lisbon, Maquoketa Valley, Marquette Catholic, Midland, North Linn, Prince of Peace and Springville at East Buchanan, 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
OELWEIN volleyball tournament at Anamosa, TBD
Friday, Oct. 25
STARMONT football at GMG Garwin, 7 p.m.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG football at North Butler, 7 p.m.
WEST CENTRAL football vs. Easton Valley, 7 p.m.
NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY football hosts Waukon, 7:30 p.m.
OELWEIN football at Anamosa, 7:30 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY football hosts Grundy Center, 7:30 p.m.