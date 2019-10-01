Thursday, Oct. 3JESUP cross country meet hosts Alburnett, Benton, Center Point-Urbana, Central Elkader, Denver, Dike-New Hartford, Dunkerton, EAST BUCHANAN, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Hudson, Kee, MFL Mar-Mac, Maquoketa Valley, New Hampton, North Linn, OELWEIN, STARMONT, Tripoli, Union, Valley Community, WAPSIE VALLEY and Waverly-Shell Rock, 4:30 p.m.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG cross country at Hampton-Dumont-Cal at Maynes Grove, 4:30 p.m.
STARMONT volleyball hosts North Linn, 5:15 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY volleyball hosts Hudson, 5:30 p.m.
OELWEIN volleyball at Decorah, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4STARMONT football at Central Springs, 7 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY football at BCLUW, 7 p.m.
WEST CENTRAL football hosts Midland (homecoming), 7 p.m.
NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY football hosts Monticello (homecoming), 7:30 p.m.
OELWEIN football at Waukon, 7:30 p.m.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG football at Osage, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5WAPSIE VALLEY and STARMONT cross country meet at Wartburg Invite, noon
OELWEIN volleyball tournament with Charles City, Janesville, JESUP, South Winneshiek, Tripoli and WAPSIE VALLEY volleyball tournament at Charles City, 9 a.m.
STARMONT volleyball tournament at Columbus Catholic, 9 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE, NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY and SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG volleyball tournament at Columbus Catholic, 9 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 7WAPSIE VALLEY volleyball at Dunkerton, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 8STARMONT cross country meet at Dike-New Hartford, 4:15 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY cross country meet at Dike-New Hartford, 5 p.m.
STARMONT volleyball at EAST BUCHANAN, 5:15 p.m.
WEST CENTRAL volleyball hosts NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY, 5:30 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY volleyball hosts Columbus Catholic, 6 p.m.
OELWEIN volleyball at Charles City, 7:15 p.m.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG volleyball at Aplington-Parkersburg, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10OELWEIN cross country meet with Cedar Falls, Central Springs, Charles City, Clayton Ridge, Crestwood, Denver, Dunkerton, Kee, Nashua-Plainfield, New Hampton, North Butler, NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY, Osage, Riceville, Saint Ansgar, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG, Tripoli and Valley Lutheran at New Hampton, 4:15 p.m.
STARMONT volleyball hosts Springville, 5:15 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY volleyball hosts JESUP, 5:30 p.m.
WEST CENTRAL volleyball at South Winneshiek, 5:30 p.m.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG volleyball hosts Dike-New Hartford, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11
STARMONT football hosts Springville, 7 p.m.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG football at Denver, 7 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY football at Hudson, 7 p.m.
WEST CENTRAL football hosts Turkey Valley, 7 p.m.
OELWEIN football hosts NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
JESUP volleyball tournament at WAPSIE VALLEY, 9 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE and STARMONT cross country meet at North Linn, 9 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 14
WAPSIE VALLEY volleyball triangular with Tripoli and Don Bosco at Wartburg College, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
OELWEIN cross country meet with Charles City, Crestwood, Decorah, New Hampton, Waukon and Waverly-Shell Rock at Charles City, 4 p.m.
STARMONT volleyball at Edgewood-Colesburg, 5:15 p.m.
NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY volleyball hosts Turkey Valley, 5:30 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY volleyball at Union, 5:30 p.m.
OELWEIN volleyball hosts Crestwood, 7:15 p.m.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG volleyball hosts Columbus Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
STARMONT volleyball tournament with Alburnett, Calamus-Wheatland, Cedar Valley Christian, Central City, EAST BUCHANAN, Easton Valley, Edgewood-Colesburg, Lisbon, Maquoketa Valley, Marquette Catholic, Midland, North Linn, Prince of Peace and Springville, TBD
JESUP cross country hosts meet with Aplington-Parkersburg, BCLUW, Columbus Catholic, Denver, Dike-New Hartford, East Marshall, Grundy Center, Hudson, South Hardin, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG, Union, WAPSIE VALLEY and West Marshall, 3 p.m.
STARMONT cross country meet with Alburnett, Calamus-Wheatland, Cedar Valley Christian, Central City, EAST BUCHANAN, Easton Valley, Edgewood-Colesburg, Lisbon, Maquoketa Valley, Marquette Catholic, Midland, North Linn, Prince of Peace and Springville at Central City, 4 p.m.
WEST CENTRAL cross country meet with Central Elkader, Clayton Ridge, Kee, MFL Mar-Mac, NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY, Postville, South Winneshiek and Turkey Valley at Guttenberg Golf and Country Club, 4 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY cross country conference meet at Dike-New Hartford, 3 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 18
STARMONT football at Nashua-Plainfield, 7 p.m.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG football hosts Aplington-Parkersburg, 7 p.m.
EAST BUCHANAN football hosts WAPSIE VALLEY, 7 p.m.
WEST CENTRAL football at Springville, 7 p.m.
NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY football at Columbus Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
OELWEIN football hosts Monticello, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
OELWEIN volleyball tournament with Charles City, Crestwood, Decorah, New Hampton, Waukon and Waverly-Shell Rock, 9 a.m.
STARMONT volleyball tournament with Alburnett, Calamus-Wheatland, Cedar Valley Christian, Central City, EAST BUCHANAN, Easton Valley, Edgewood-Colesburg, Lisbon, Maquoketa Valley, Marquette Catholic, Midland, North Linn, Prince of Peace and Springville at East Buchanan, 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
OELWEIN volleyball tournament at Anamosa, TBD
Friday, Oct. 25
STARMONT football at GMG Garwin, 7 p.m.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG football at North Butler, 7 p.m.
WEST CENTRAL football vs. Easton Valley, 7 p.m.
NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY football hosts Waukon, 7:30 p.m.
OELWEIN football at Anamosa, 7:30 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY football hosts Grundy Center, 7:30 p.m.