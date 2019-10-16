Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Thursday, Oct. 17STARMONT volleyball tournament with Alburnett, Calamus-Wheatland, Cedar Valley Christian, Central City, EAST BUCHANAN, Easton Valley, Edgewood-Colesburg, Lisbon, Maquoketa Valley, Marquette Catholic, Midland, North Linn, Prince of Peace and Springville, TBD

JESUP cross country hosts meet with Aplington-Parkersburg, BCLUW, Columbus Catholic, Denver, Dike-New Hartford, East Marshall, Grundy Center, Hudson, South Hardin, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG, Union, WAPSIE VALLEY and West Marshall, 3 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE cross country WAMAC meet with Beckman Catholic, Benton, Central DeWitt, Clear Creek Amana, Maquoketa, Marion, Mt. Vernon, Solon, South Tama, Vinton-Shellsburg, West Delaware and Williamsburg at Hart Ridge Golf Course, 4 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE volleyball WAMAC tournament with Beckman Catholic, Benton, Central DeWitt, Clear Creek Amana, Maquoketa, Marion, Mt. Vernon, Solon, South Tama, Vinton-Shellsburg, West Delaware and Williamsburg at Marion, 4 p.m.

STARMONT cross country meet with Alburnett, Calamus-Wheatland, Cedar Valley Christian, Central City, EAST BUCHANAN, Easton Valley, Edgewood-Colesburg, Lisbon, Maquoketa Valley, Marquette Catholic, Midland, North Linn, Prince of Peace and Springville at Central City, 4 p.m.

NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY cross country meet with Central Elkader, Clayton Ridge, Kee, MFL Mar-Mac, Postville, South Winneshiek and Turkey Valley at Guttenberg Golf and Country Club, 4 p.m.

NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY volleyball at Clayton Ridge, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18JESUP football at Regina, 7 p.m.

STARMONT football at Nashua-Plainfield, 7 p.m.

SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG football hosts Aplington-Parkersburg, 7 p.m.

EAST BUCHANAN football hosts WAPSIE VALLEY, 7 p.m.

WEST CENTRAL football at Springville, 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE football at Waverly-Shell Rock, 7:30 p.m.

NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY football at Columbus Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

OELWEIN football hosts Monticello, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19OELWEIN volleyball conference tournament with Charles City, Crestwood, Decorah, New Hampton, Waukon and Waverly-Shell Rock at New Hampton, 9 a.m.

STARMONT volleyball tournament with Alburnett, Calamus-Wheatland, Cedar Valley Christian, Central City, EAST BUCHANAN, Easton Valley, Edgewood-Colesburg, Lisbon, Maquoketa Valley, Marquette Catholic, Midland, North Linn, Prince of Peace and Springville at East Buchanan, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

STARMONT volleyball regionals at Dunkerton, 7 p.m.

SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG volleyball hosts tournament game against Postville, TBD

Wednesday, Oct. 23

OELWEIN volleyball tournament at Mt. Vernon, 7 p.m.

JESUP volleyball hosts tournament game with NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24

INDEPENDENCE cross country hosts state qualifier at Independence Mental Health Institute, 4 p.m.

NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY cross country regionals, TBD

STARMONT cross country state qualifier meet, TBD

Friday, Oct. 25

EAST BUCHANAN football at Hudson, 7 p.m.

JESUP football hosts East Marshall, 7 p.m.

STARMONT football at GMG Garwin, 7 p.m.

SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG football at North Butler, 7 p.m.

WEST CENTRAL football vs. Easton Valley, 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE football hosts Decorah, 7:30 p.m.

NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY football hosts Waukon, 7:30 p.m.

OELWEIN football at Anamosa, 7:30 p.m.

WAPSIE VALLEY football hosts Grundy Center, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28

JESUP volleyball regional, 5 p.m.

WAPSIE VALLEY volleyball hosts tournament game against TBD, 7 p.m.

