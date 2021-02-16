SUMNER — Molly Niewoehner has sung the national anthem before all of her home high school basketball games at Sumner-Fredericksburg.
The senior confessed to nearly breaking down before Tuesday’s rendition.
Then she and her Cougars teammates went out and broke down Clayton Ridge. Sumner-Fredericksburg held the Eagles scoreless for the first nine minutes, 13 seconds of the Class 2A Region 1 contest and rolled to a 62-26 victory.
“I’m going to miss it,” Niewoehner said. “I almost was in tears before I started the game.”
Classmate Abby Meyer scored off the opening tip, Niewoehener dropped in the next three points and Sumner-Fredericksburg (17-6) led 6-0 before Clayton Ridge (9-11) got its second field goal attempt off.
Head coach Kevin Bergman thought he might see some rust as the Cougars hadn’t played in 10 days. The team used emotion and a relentless defense to quickly assuage his fears.
“We’ve been talking about it all week in practice, we have to have confidence coming into this postseason,” Meyer said. “It’s good to have a game like this starting out the postseason, getting the confidence up for everyone. It’s nice to start out strong.”
The Eagles had nearly as many turnovers (eight) as shot attempts (nine) in the game’s first frame and trailed by 15 before Emillie Christianson’s jumper from the right side of the post went through at the 6:47 mark of the second quarter.
Sumner-Fredericksburg kept its attack up, even as Bergman went through his rotation, and led by 21 (25-4) on Meyer’s jumper with two minutes remaining in the opening half.
The Cougars led 29-6 at halftime and were up by 30 at 39-9 halfway through the third quarter.
“I thought we played as good as we’ve played, defensive-wise,” Bergman said. “We haven’t had a game for 10 days, so I was a little concerned about some of that, you know? You just never know. But we settled down, settled in.”
Kayla Paulus’ fourth-quarter basket (57-21) pushed the running clock into effect.
“I think (the emotion) helped spark all of us, not just the seniors,” Meyer said. “We’re real close this year, so that’s nice. Everybody is just fired up.”
Added Niewoehner, “The encouragement and positive atmosphere we have here this year is just great.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg shot 43.5 percent from the field (27 for 62) to offset missing 10 3-pointers, grabbed 37 rebounds and snagged 12 steals. It forced 16 turnovers.
Morgan Brandt led the way with a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds and added four blocks. Niewoehner contributed 12 points, four assists and three steals.
Meyer chipped in 11 points, three assists and a block.
Senior Landree Kobliska dropped in five points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists. Senior Clarice Lynch accounted for six points and three rebounds.
Sumner-Fredericksburg 62, Clayton Ridge 26
CR_0_6_11_9_26
SF_14_15_14_29_62
Points — Molly Niewoehner 12, Landree Kobliska 5, Kayla Paulus 6, Abby Meyer 11, Morgan Brandt 14, Alivia Lange 3, Katie Reno 5, Clarice Lynch 6
Rebounds — Niewoehner 2, Kobliska 4, Paulus 1, Meyer 2, Brandt 14, Lang 1, Isabelle Elliot 2, Lily Buchholz 1, Reno 7, Lynch 3