Top-five individual placements don’t just happen for track athletes.
When they do, a level of expectation also forms.
What happens when everything is set in motion but then wiped out?
Gunner Meyer and Trevor Sauerbrei are about to find out.
Wapsie Valley’s boys track team had a handful of athletes help it place ninth (23 points) during the 2019 Class 1A state meet, with Meyer and Sauerbrei playing a significant role.
As a freshman, Meyer earned fifth in the high jump with a career-best clearance of 6 feet, 3 inches for four points. As a sophomore, Sauerbrei placed second in the 400-meter run (eight points), sixth in the 200 (three) and was one leg of the runner-up 400-meter relay team (two points).
He also was the fastest time in the 100 dash (11.44 seconds) to not qualify for the finals.
“I wouldn’t say my 6-3 was a surprise, but I wasn’t really feeling it,” Meyer recalled Thursday. “All my jumps before that, I missed once or twice.
“I got 6-3 on my first attempt, and doing that as a freshman was really, really awesome for me.”
Both had good feelings about how the 2020 season would unfold. Then the pandemic hit. The Iowa High School Activities Association and Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union at first postponed spring sports until mid-April, then canceled the season in mid-April.
“Over quarantine, we still had hope there would be a track season, so we kept working,” Sauerbrei said. “When it actually got canceled, it kinda sucked. We were all definitely disappointed. Not just individually — as a team, we had high hopes, too.”
Meyer felt last season was a gold medal in waiting. His biggest competition from 2019 was South O’Brien’s Matt Riedemann, who also jumped 6-3 at state. The other top-10 returnees — two sophomores and a junior — were at 6-1.
“After (my sophomore) basketball season, I felt I was jumping my highest,” he said. “Most of the top 10 (from 2019) were all seniors, with a few juniors and a couple sophomores.”
Wapsie Valley head coach Justin Davie has seen progress from the pair, as well as most everyone else on the roster. The coach attributed much of their growth to, well, physical growth, as well as them being all-around athletes.
“Both of them, from a physical standpoint, are far ahead of where they were with Trevor as a sophomore and Gunner as a freshman,” Davie said. “Just growing up and maturing naturally, I would think you would see a jump. How much of a jump? I don’t know. We’ll have to see.”
Sauerbrei also experienced something unique in between. He signed a scholarship to run track for the University of Northern Iowa — despite losing his junior season, the one which colleges dissect the most. Now his thought process is to go out and prove himself.
“I was deciding what sport I wanted to play, and I was really going to base it off how my junior (track) season went. So not having anything from that really sucked,” Sauerbrei laughed. “Me not having (a junior season) was hard for them, too. They are hoping in me just as much as I am.”