In the Thursday, July 18 issue of the Oelwein Daily Register, a quote from Jesup baseball head coach Bruce Wall was attributed to Tim Sauer. Also, J-Hawks left fielder Brendon Seibert’s name was incorrectly spelled in a quote. The Oelwein Daily Register regrets these two errors.
Corrections to July 18 Jesup baseball article
Dick Fridley
