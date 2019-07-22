Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Corrections to July 18 Jesup baseball article

Jesup left fielder Brendon Seibert collecting a base hit against Wapsie Valley on June 10.

 MIKE THOMAS | oelwein daily register

In the Thursday, July 18 issue of the Oelwein Daily Register, a quote from Jesup baseball head coach Bruce Wall was attributed to Tim Sauer. Also, J-Hawks left fielder Brendon Seibert’s name was incorrectly spelled in a quote. The Oelwein Daily Register regrets these two errors.

