The Washington Nationals have shed their reputation as playoff chokers and completed one of the more improbable runs in recent history as they won their first World Series championship on Wednesday night.
After the Nationals swept my beloved Cardinals out of the NLCS, I was skeptical of their chances against a powerhouse team like the Astros. After all, the Astros won 107 games in the regular season and had three elite starting pitchers and had a lineup that scored 920 runs.
Instead, the 2019 Nationals pulled off an upset that rivaled the 1969 Mets defeating the Orioles, the 1990 Reds defeating the Athletics and the 2003 Marlins defeating the Yankees. Amazingly, the road team won all seven games in this series, a feat never before accomplished in the 115-year history of the World Series.
Houston’s trio of Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Zack Greinke may have been baseball’s best starting pitching trio since the Braves trio of Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz. However, Washington also had elite starting pitching with Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin, that could compete with Houston.
This year’s World Series featured a lot of great pitching, with several of these pitchers likely to wind up in Cooperstown. It was fitting that Game 7 came down to a battle of former Cy Young Award winners, Greinke and Scherzer, which brought back memories of Curt Schilling vs. Roger Clemens in 2001 or Smoltz vs. Jack Morris in 1991.
Early on in Game 7, it looked like Greinke was positioned to be the hero. He completely shut down the Nationals through six innings, while Scherzer battled through five innings not being fully healthy.
That all changed in the seventh inning when Anthony Rendon hit a solo home run off of Greinke, who then walked Juan Soto. Greinke could do nothing but watch as Houston’s bullpen gave up the lead and allowed Washington to add insurance runs.
Coming into the series, it was the Nationals bullpen that was suspect, not the Astros. That’s part of the reason why Washington manager Dave Martinez put Corbin in key spots, and it paid off.
On the other hand, Astros manager AJ Hinch has to be wondering if it would had turned out differently if he would have used Cole instead of Will Harris and Roberto Osuna in the seventh inning.
Then again, the Nationals rallied to come from behind in five other postseason games prior to Game 7 of the World Series. They nearly lost the Wild Card Game to the Brewers and Game 5 of the Division Series to the Dodgers. Their season was written off before the All-Star break when they stumbled to a 19-31 record out of the gate.
Another difference maker in the World Series was Houston’s inability to score late in the game and how they left a lot of runners stranded. Despite having great hitters such as Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa, George Springer, Michael Brantley and others, they just could not get hits in key situations.
Washington actually had a lower team batting average and on-base percentage than Houston in the World Series, as regulars Trea Turner, Yan Gomes and Victor Robles batted under .200.
This World Series win has to be especially satisfying to franchise icon Ryan Zimmerman, who has played for the Nationals since 2005, their first season in Washington after moving from Montreal.
Several longtime MLB veterans also won their first World Series, including Howie Kendrick, Asdrubal Cabrera, Fernando Rodney, Anibal Sanchez, Sean Doolittle, Gerardo Parra, Adam Eaton, Brian Dozier and Kurt Suzuki.
Going into the season, the big question was how Washington was going to replace Bryce Harper. I think Soto has already made National fans forget all about that and perhaps being underdogs helped push them over the top.
Washington will have a couple of big free agent questions this offseason. Rendon is up for free agency and will command a huge contract himself. World Series MVP Strasburg can opt out of the final four years of his contract to garner a bigger payday.
Houston also has questions entering the offseason. Cole is likely going to sign elsewhere in free agency. The Astros may want to bolster their bullpen and look for starting pitching depth with Cole’s departure.
It remains to be seen how Houston will rebound from a tough loss like this when their second championship in three years was at their fingertips.
The city of Washington will get to celebrate their first baseball championship since the Washington Senators won it all in 1924. The current Nationals franchise has finally extinguished their playoff demons from earlier National teams and the Montreal Expos, who missed their shot at the World Series from the 1994 strike.
