Denver eliminates Sumner-Fred in baseball districts

DENVER – The season ended for the Sumner-Fredericksburg varsity baseball team against conference rival Denver, as the Cougars were defeated 9-2 in the Class 2A District 9 first round game on Saturday.
After the Cyclones scored a run in the bottom of the first inning; the Cougars took a brief 2-1 lead in the top of the second inning. S-F right fielder Brandon Meyer and second baseman Trace Meyer both scored runs, capitalizing on Denver miscues and an RBI single from pitcher Colten Dralle.
Sumner-Fredericksburg would not score again; as Denver regained their lead by scoring two runs in the bottom of the second inning. The Cyclones would score three runs in both the third and sixth innings.
Dralle (4-8) started the game for the Cougars and was the losing pitcher. He was later relieved by Brett Meyer.
The Cougars combined for six hits, two walks and two runs. Brett Meyer had two hits and a stolen base. Brandon Meyer had two hits and a run.
Denver pitcher Bryce Phelps (6-1) started the game and went 6.1 innings with 10 strikeouts; while allowing five hits, a walk and no earned runs. Zach Miller and Braden Powers each pitched a third of an inning in relief for the Cyclones.
The Cyclones combined for 12 hits, two walks and nine runs. Third baseman Cale Neuendorf had two hits, a run and three RBIs. Center fielder Braden Powers had two doubles, a walk and two RBIs.
Sumner-Fredericksburg closes their season out with a 6-21 record after losing to Denver.