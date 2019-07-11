Female Athlete of the Week: Bryleigh Rouse

West Central sophomore third baseman Bryleigh Rouse has been one of her team’s top hitters this season for the Blue Devils.
“All summer long, Bryleigh has done a great job of always talking and communicating what the next play for the infield is going to be,” said West Central softball coach Nick Robinson. “She has such a quick release from third base, which coupled with her strong arm makes her a really good third baseman. I look forward to her continuing to develop as a player and to more consistently barrel up balls at the plate.”
Rouse is batting .315 with a .440 on-base percentage and has 15 RBIs for the season. She is also 12-for-13 in stolen base attempts this season.
Besides softball, Rouse also plays volleyball and basketball for West Central.