Fresh off a successful season that nearly took them to the state tournament, the Oelwein baseball team had four players named to the Northeast Iowa Conference (NEIC) All-Conference team.
Seniors Steven Nicolay (P) and Dom Robertson (INF) were both named First Team All-Conference. Sophomore Mason Kunkle (OF) and senior Zach Wegner (UT) were both named Second Team All-Conference.
“This is Dom’s third year being recognized as All-Conference, Steven and Zach’s second year being recognized as All-Conference and Mason’s first year,” said Oelwein baseball coach Jason Gearhart.
Nicolay had an 8-1 record with a 1.49 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 70.1 innings pitched this season. He held opponents to a .201 batting average in 14 appearances. The senior right-hander also batted .353 with two home runs and 33 RBIs, while playing third base when not on the mound.
Robertson was Oelwein’s primary shortstop and hit .346 with a .469 on-base percentage and was 29-for-36 in stolen base attempts. He also had two home runs, 13 RBIs and 39 runs. On the mound, Robertson was 4-3 with a 2.78 ERA and pitched a no-hitter against Dike-New Hartford on June 26.
Wegner was the team’s primary catcher and the Huskies No. 2 starting pitcher. He batted .275 with 21 RBIs and threw out 17 baserunners attempting to steal. On the mound, the senior right-hander was 4-5 with a 2.46 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 54 innings pitched.
Kunkle primarily played in right field and was the Huskies No. 3 hitter. He batted .380 with a .432 on-base percentage and a .639 slugging percentage; while hitting five home runs and driving in 39 runs.
In addition to All-Conference honors; Nicolay (P) and Robertson (UT) were named 1A Northeast All-District First Team. Kunkle (OF) was a Second Team All-District selection.
“It was Dom and Steven’s second year being recognized as All-District and Mason’s first year on the All-District Team,” Gearhart said.
NEIC First Team All-Conference: Nicolay (P), Oelwein; Kurby Vowels (P), Waverly-Shell Rock; Drake Shelton (C), Decorah; Robertson (IF), Oelwein; Connor Havlovic (IF), Waverly-Shell Rock; Mason Cleveland (IF), Waverly-Shell Rock; JJ Ritter (IF), Charles City; Payton Leonard (OF), Waverly-Shell Rock; Hunter Pesek (OF), New Hampton; Colton Slinger (OF), Charles City; Cole Reams (UT), Charles City; Wyatt Stochl (UT), New Hampton
NEIC Second Team All-Conference: Keegan Kane (P), New Hampton; Cael Luzum (P), Decorah; Carter Langreck (C), Waverly-Shell Rock; Max Babcock (IF), New Hampton; Tait Arndt (IF), Charles City; Brodey Key (IF), Waverly-Shell Rock; Jeremy Chaplin (IF), Waverly-Shell Rock; Elliott Sinwell (OF), Charles City; Kunkle (OF), Oelwein; Pete McMillin (OF), Waverly-Shell Rock; Wegner (UT), Oelwein; Carson Graven (UT), Waverly-Shell Rock
NEIC Honorable Mention All-Conference: Jace Johnson (P), Decorah; Carter Henry (IF), Crestwood; Levi McGeough (IF), Waukon; Ryan Schneberger (IF), Decorah; Brock Hatlan (OF), Waukon; Shane Vokaty (OF), Crestwood; Frank Hrdlicka (UT), Crestwood; Atticus Parrott (UT), Charles City; Korbyn Dewey (UT), Waverly-Shell Rock
1A Northeast District First Team: Reece Beuter (P), Dike-New Hartford; Nicolay (P), Oelwein; Carter Petsche (P), Beckman Catholic; Harris Hoffman (P), Cascade; Riley Reed (C), Cascade; Stochl (C), New Hampton; Brock Farley (1B), Denver; Babcock (2B), New Hampton; Jake Hilmer (SS), North Linn; Trevor Boge (3B), North Linn; Owen Grover (OF), Beckman Catholic; David Seber (OF), North Linn; Pesek (OF), New Hampton; Brooks Hovden (UT); North Fayette Valley; Reid Rausch (UT), Cascade; Cleveland (UT), New Hampton; Robertson (UT), Oelwein
1A Northeast District Second Team: Bryce Phelps (P), Denver; Drew Sonnenberg (P), Dike-New Hartford; Gavin Schaefer (P), Osage; Blake Freeseman (P); Columbus Catholic; Zach Williams (C), Osage; Zak Wauters (C), Dike-New Hartford; Lance Butikofer (1B), North Fayette Valley; Lucas Weigle (2B), Osage; Brett Meyer (SS); Sumner-Fredericksburg; Ben Sinnott (3B), Columbus Catholic; Austin Hilmer (OF), North Linn; Jon Mootz (OF), Monticello; Kunkle (OF), Oelwein; Dylan Muggler (UT), North Fayette Valley; Shawn Deutmeyer (UT), Beckman Catholic; Brett Bobinet (UT), Osage; Kane (UT), New Hampton