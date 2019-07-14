Jesup defeats A-P to advance in Districts

DENVER – The Jesup varsity baseball team will move on to the second round of the Class 2A District 9 bracket after defeating Aplington-Parkersburg 9-1 on Saturday at Denver Athletic Complex.
The Falcons scored one run in the first inning with third baseman Hudson Morris driving in catcher Ben Ogle. That would be the only run Aplington-Parkersburg would score as Jesup put up nine runs between the third and sixth innings.
Jesup pitcher Brodie Kresser started the game and went three innings with two strikeouts; while allowing two hits, six walks and one unearned run. He was removed after 63 pitches and had a no-decision.
Cade Nolan (2-2) pitched four scoreless innings in relief to earn the win; as he had one strikeout, no hits allowed and three walks.
A-P pitcher Aaron Price (4-3) started the game and went 4.1 innings with three strikeouts; while allowing seven hits, two walks and four earned runs.
Falcons pitcher Kolbi Rice pitched an inning in relief with one strikeout; while allowing three hits, two walks and two earned runs. Riley Oberhauser pitched two-thirds of an inning in relief and allowed two earned runs.
The J-Hawks combined for 13 hits, four walks, eight runs and five stolen bases. Shortstop Gavin Nolan had three hits, two runs, an RBI and a stolen base. Kresser had a stolen base, two hits; including a solo home run. First baseman Josh Johnson and right fielder Heath Wyant also had two hits apiece.
Next up
Jesup now has a 10-13 record after eliminating A-P, who finished the season at 9-17. Jesup will play against North Linn at their ballpark in the second round of the Class 2A District 9 bracket on Tuesday, July 16 at 7 p.m.