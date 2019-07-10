JESUP – The Jesup varsity baseball team came from behind to defeat Clayton Ridge 7-6 at home on Tuesday.
The J-Hawks scored two runs in the first inning to take an early lead, but Clayton Ridge took the lead after scoring four runs in the fourth inning. Jesup took the lead for good after scoring four runs in the sixth inning and was able to hold off a late Clayton Ridge rally in the seventh inning.
Jesup sophomore Jase Pilcher started the game and went four innings with one strikeout; while allowing four hits, three walks and three earned runs. One of his runs was unearned and he had a no-decision.
Cole Oberbroeckling (1-1) pitched the final three innings in relief to earn the win for Jesup. He had one strikeout; while allowing one hit, one walk and two unearned runs.
Jesup combined for six hits, eight walks, seven runs and four stolen bases. Center fielder Cade Nolan had a hit, a walk, two runs and a stolen base. Left fielder Brendon Seibert had a hit, a walk, three runs, a double and two stolen bases. Catcher Zach Mead had a double, two walks and three RBIs.
Next up
Jesup is now 9-12 after their win against Clayton Ridge. They played at North Fayette Valley on Wednesday and will close out the regular season at home against Aplington-Parkersburg on Saturday.