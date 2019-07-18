Male Athlete of the Week: Connor Franzen

Wapsie Valley senior catcher Connor Franzen has been a five-year starter for the Warriors and is the leadoff hitter for the team this year.
“He has been a very solid, steady hitter in our lineup for a long time, as well as a very good pitcher,” said Wapsie Valley baseball coach Tom Joecken. “Connor has gotten better each year with his fielding. He has had a great year behind the plate, throwing out base stealers and blocking several balls in the dirt. This year, less base stealers have tried to steal off of Connor.”
Franzen is second on the team with a .432 average and first with a .525 on-base percentage. He has 57 hits, 18 doubles, three triples, 29 RBIs and 17 stolen bases this season.
He also has a .962 fielding percentage and has thrown out 12 baserunners attempting to steal on him. Franzen has also made 12 pitching appearances with 30 strikeouts and a 4.20 ERA in 28.1 inning pitched.
“Connor will be missed next season for sure,” Joecken said. “I know Connor and our team want to get down to the state tournament. This would be a great way to send out a great player.”